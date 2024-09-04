‘Architecture is about shaping environments that enhance human experiences,’ says Büro Koray Duman

The Wallpaper* Architects Directory 2024 includes Büro Koray Duman, a young practice joining our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios.

Who: Büro Koray Duman

This agile New York and Istanbul architecture practice was founded by architect Koray Duman in 2014. The studio is a proudly immigrant- and LGBTQ-led business, comprising a team of architects that represent a diverse mix of nationalities and experiences. As a result, its output is equally varied and captivating – from projects for MoMA PS1 Museum to the Finnish Cultural Institute NY, the Noguchi Museum, IKSV, artist Richard Prince, the American Society for Muslim Advancement, Council for Fashion Designers of America, and Design Within Reach.

(Image credit: Büro Koray Duman)

Duman spoke about what motivates him: 'In a time of great ecological and social challenges, I believe in architecture’s power as a social infrastructure to bring positive and permanent changes, create spaces for belonging, and create new types of communities. My motivation stems from a conviction that the built environment can and should play a pivotal role in addressing these pressing issues.

'Architecture is not just about constructing buildings; it's about shaping environments that enhance human experiences and foster a sense of community. I am driven by the potential to design spaces that are environmentally responsible and socially inclusive. Well-designed spaces can encourage interaction, inclusivity, and a sense of belonging among diverse groups of people.'

(Image credit: Büro Koray Duman)

What: Artist Studio and House, Germantown

The studio enjoys pushing the boundaries of traditional architecture, and one of its latest projects, the Artist Studio and House in Germantown, is a good example of that approach. Freshly completed, the home, set at the edge of a forested hill and flat farmland, is a playful take on the typical farmhouse vernacular.

(Image credit: Büro Koray Duman)

The complex's volume was defined by bending, carving, and tilting its form. Within it, a ceramic studio is located on the northern end, a mezzanine bedroom is nestled towards the west, and a blended weaving studio/living room on the ground floor effortlessly opens up towards the natural surroundings. Clerestory windows provide plenty of light inside. The home's poured-in-place concrete volume is clad in black stained cedar shingles on the exterior walls facing east and west, as well as its roof.

(Image credit: Büro Koray Duman)

Why: Architects Directory 2024

Conceived in 2000 as an international index of emerging architectural talent, the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory is our annual listing of promising practices from across the globe. While always championing the best and most promising young studios, over the years, the project has showcased inspiring work with an emphasis on the residential realm. Now including more than 500 alumni, the Architects’ Directory is back for its 24th edition. Join us as we launch this year’s survey – 20 young studios from Australia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, China, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, India, New Zealand, Nigeria, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Tunisia, the UK, the USA, with plenty of promise, ideas and exciting architecture.

