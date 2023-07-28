Inside 432 Park Avenue penthouse’s art-filled, minimalist interior in New York
We tour the 432 Park Avenue penthouse, designed to art-filled, minimalist perfection by architect Crina Arghirescu Rogard in New York
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The 432 Park Avenue penthouse has been designed to bridge fine art, contemporary minimalist architecture, and domestic space by architect Crina Arghirescu Rogard. The New York home celebrates the city's iconic skyline, alongside the owner's museum-quality art collection, which includes pieces by Richard Long, Morris Louis and Kenneth Noland.
High life: touring the 432 Park Avenue penthouse
When approached for the commission, Arghirescu Rogard instantly saw the project's opportunities. 'Stepping inside one of the top floors of the emblematic 432 Park Avenue building, peeking through its signature large square windows, I was drawn to a concept of geometrical shapes, lines and curbs, that would celebrate the New York skyline, the dizzying proportions of the building, and respecting the clients’ unique taste for art. The bold shapes and primary colours of the bespoke furniture we designed for the project are undoubtedly influenced by the client’s love of Pop Art,' she says.
The home's minimalist bones offered a great space for displaying art, she points out: 'This penthouse was designed as a minimalist white cube meant to become the backdrop/canvas for an impressive collection of artworks by Daniel Buren, Kenneth Noland, Morris Louis, Richard Longo and more.'
She continues: 'The owners, who are purist and passionate art collectors, wanted to build an environment that would not distract from the power of the artwork but, rather, would read like a puzzle with pieces that were both architecturally imposing and, in a way, self-effacing so that they would exist discreetly besides the art and could be moved flexibility with changes in the placement of the collection or new acquisitions.'
Design classics, such as the ‘Catilina’ chairs by Luigi Caccia Dominioni seen in the dining room, add a layer of heritage to the whole. Meanwhile, more pieces span Massimo and Lella Vignelli's coffee tables (in the family room), Jean Pierre Laporte's ‘Essox’ chair (in the principal bedroom), and Vladimir Kagan's sofas (in the living space). '[They] all resonate with my clients' and my love for the perfect proportions, attention to detail, ergonomics,' the architect adds.
Arghirescu Rogard's eye for detail, colour and balance underscores an interior filled with art and curated design pieces. 'We collaborated with the New York and Mexico-based artist Liz Hopkins who brings their poetic and conceptual touch to the several custom resin pieces spread throughout the apartment,' she says. 'The grand space of the living room required scale and boldness so we designed a large pink coffee table looking like a delicate flying saucer that sits in front of a Vladimir Kogan couch pre-owned by the client. We needed smaller pieces in the bedrooms, like our ‘“Rendez-Vous” desk that consists of three resin panels, each in a different primary colour, an ode to the Pop artworks in the room.'
'Other bespoke pieces include “The Tower” bookshelf, also in collaboration with Liz Hopkins (inspired by the city’s architecture and meant to bring height and greatness to the room), as well as the “Tubes” headboard, designed as a love letter to New York, a music score for Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”, all of it with the real skyscrapers popping out as a 360-degree moving backdrop while scrolling from window to window through the apartment.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Seth Rogen’s Houseplant combines the actor’s passion for cannabis, design, and art
Houseplant is a brand by actor Seth Rogen and film producer Evan Goldberg, offering cannabis essentials from rolling trays to party ashtrays and home accessories
By Rosa Bertoli • Published
-
Pavyllon is the new restaurant at the Four Seasons Park Lane, London
Pavyllon at the Four Seasons Park Lane sees us enrapt by chef Yannick Alléno’s ‘Badaboum’ eggs
By Mary Cleary • Published
-
Samsung Galaxy series expands and improves with new tablets, smartwatches and folding phones
The arrival of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 shows a new maturity in folding device design, while smarter smartwatches and faster, more efficient tablets were also on the table
By Jonathan Bell • Published
-
Hamptons modernism celebrated in 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023
Lovers of Hamptons modernism can take a deep dive into their favourite genre by joining the upcoming 20th Century Modern Home Tour 2023 this summer
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
‘Be Careful, I Always Am’: Emmett Till memory honoured through Germane Barnes installation
An installation by Germane Barnes honours the memory of Emmett Till in Chicago, and marks the start of renovations to transform Till’s house into a museum
By Audrey Henderson • Published
-
Nexus House caters to the Los Angeles lifestyle near Venice Beach
Nexus House by Woods + Dangaran is a Venice house perfect for the Los Angeles lifestyle
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
The Coconut Grove Gatehouse is a fitting invitation into a lush Miami home
The Coconut Grove Gatehouse by Rene Gonzalez greets visitors into a lush Miami home through textured materials and lightness
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Roll up, roll up! The Wright and Like Tour 2023 visits Milwaukee
The upcoming Wright and Like Tour 2023 celebrates buildings designed and inspired by architectural pioneer Frank Lloyd Wright in Milwaukee
By Audrey Henderson • Published
-
Happy Valley House offers a model for West Coast Modern architecture and family living
Happy Valley House by Swatt Miers Architects was created as an example of West Coast Modern architecture that is also perfect for family life
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Workplace reimagined: tour Expensify's San Francisco office lounge
Expensify's new San Francisco office lounge is a workplace reimagined, designed as a chic members bar
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Forest Park House paints an idyllic picture of city living
Forest Park House by Javier Robles is a reimagined townhouse in Queens, New York
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published