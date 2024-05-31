Fireworks! Colour! Brutalism! The 2024 London Festival of Architecture is here

The 2024 London Festival of Architecture (LFA) is here, marking the 20th anniversary of the capital's annual celebration of the built environment. Under the theme of ‘Reimagine’, this year's rich programme of events spans – as always – the month of June, seeking to inspire a rethink of all things architecture, challenging the norm while nodding to great designs and practitioners.

From installations to exhibitions, workshops, talks and special events, this year's 400-plus calendar listings are designed to be open to industry professionals and the wider public alike, inviting everyone to discuss and experience architecture in the vibrant city of London.

2024 London Festival of Architecture highlights

'Architectural Blasting Chamber' by Bompas & Parr

The festival's anniversary edition has the appropriate fireworks extravaganza for its celebration, in the shape of Bompas & Parr's 'Architectural Blasting Chamber'. The adrenaline will surely surge in this event, which places visitors at the heart of a fireworks display – while donning bespoke safety gear, of course, designed to comfortably take on temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The event will take place at the Bompas & Parr Studio in Southwark and includes an exhibition on the history of fireworks. A limited number of tickets is available over two weeks in June, so book fast. A portion of the ticket sales will go towards cancer charity Maggie’s.

Thursday 20 June 2024: 6.30pm-8.30pm

Friday 21 June: 10am-12pm / 12.30pm-2.30pm

Thursday 27 June 2024: 6.30pm-8.30pm

Friday 28 June: 10am-12pm

'Brutalism in Colour' at Gareth Gardner Gallery

(Image credit: Christopher Hope-Fitch)

The Deptford gallery of photographer Gareth Gardner is putting on a show that blends two seemingly clashing elements – brutalism and colour. Presenting photographer Christopher Hope-Fitch's long-term project of the theme that blends the two, the exhibition captures vivid images of over 100 brutalist architecture locations – but instead of the typical greyscale tones of concrete, these images are awash with vibrant colour variations, achieved through different light sources and surfaces, and amplified in post-production. Fine art edition prints will also be available to purchase, while graphics, publication design and branding for the show have been designed by Tim George.

7 June – 16 June 2024 and by appointment

'Reimagining Women's Work' by Part W

(Image credit: Part W)

'Women's Work: London', a printed map celebrating the contributions of women in our built environment, launched earlier in the year, 'highlighting significant and groundbreaking buildings in the capital where women have played a key role in their creation'. The project, led by action group Part W, a collective for design and architecture activism around gender equality in the field, was supported by a crowdfunding campaign – and will now be discussed further at a dedicated event during the festival at the Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

12 June, 6pm-8.30pm

'Craft, Community, Connection' by Studio Saar

(Image credit: Studio Saar)

If a festival of architecture feels wrong without the presence of project models and drawings, look no further than Anglo-Indian Studio Saar's 'Craft, Community, Connection' showcase. Including architectural models, photographs, drawings and film, this event at the Crafts Council Gallery, takes visitors through a journey of discovery across the practice's vision and mission. 'Saar means “essence” in Sanskrit and exploring the soul of a brief, a place and its people is fundamental to the practice’s approach,' the studio writes.

7 June until 15 June

The 2024 London Festival of Architecture runs 1-30 June

londonfestivalofarchitecture.org