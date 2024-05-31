Fireworks! Colour! Brutalism! The 2024 London Festival of Architecture is here
The 2024 London Festival of Architecture kicks off, the 20th-anniversary edition signalling a month-long celebration of the capital’s built environment and beyond
The 2024 London Festival of Architecture (LFA) is here, marking the 20th anniversary of the capital's annual celebration of the built environment. Under the theme of ‘Reimagine’, this year's rich programme of events spans – as always – the month of June, seeking to inspire a rethink of all things architecture, challenging the norm while nodding to great designs and practitioners.
From installations to exhibitions, workshops, talks and special events, this year's 400-plus calendar listings are designed to be open to industry professionals and the wider public alike, inviting everyone to discuss and experience architecture in the vibrant city of London.
2024 London Festival of Architecture highlights
'Architectural Blasting Chamber' by Bompas & Parr
The festival's anniversary edition has the appropriate fireworks extravaganza for its celebration, in the shape of Bompas & Parr's 'Architectural Blasting Chamber'. The adrenaline will surely surge in this event, which places visitors at the heart of a fireworks display – while donning bespoke safety gear, of course, designed to comfortably take on temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The event will take place at the Bompas & Parr Studio in Southwark and includes an exhibition on the history of fireworks. A limited number of tickets is available over two weeks in June, so book fast. A portion of the ticket sales will go towards cancer charity Maggie’s.
Thursday 20 June 2024: 6.30pm-8.30pm
Friday 21 June: 10am-12pm / 12.30pm-2.30pm
Thursday 27 June 2024: 6.30pm-8.30pm
Friday 28 June: 10am-12pm
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
'Brutalism in Colour' at Gareth Gardner Gallery
The Deptford gallery of photographer Gareth Gardner is putting on a show that blends two seemingly clashing elements – brutalism and colour. Presenting photographer Christopher Hope-Fitch's long-term project of the theme that blends the two, the exhibition captures vivid images of over 100 brutalist architecture locations – but instead of the typical greyscale tones of concrete, these images are awash with vibrant colour variations, achieved through different light sources and surfaces, and amplified in post-production. Fine art edition prints will also be available to purchase, while graphics, publication design and branding for the show have been designed by Tim George.
7 June – 16 June 2024 and by appointment
'Reimagining Women's Work' by Part W
'Women's Work: London', a printed map celebrating the contributions of women in our built environment, launched earlier in the year, 'highlighting significant and groundbreaking buildings in the capital where women have played a key role in their creation'. The project, led by action group Part W, a collective for design and architecture activism around gender equality in the field, was supported by a crowdfunding campaign – and will now be discussed further at a dedicated event during the festival at the Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.
12 June, 6pm-8.30pm
'Craft, Community, Connection' by Studio Saar
If a festival of architecture feels wrong without the presence of project models and drawings, look no further than Anglo-Indian Studio Saar's 'Craft, Community, Connection' showcase. Including architectural models, photographs, drawings and film, this event at the Crafts Council Gallery, takes visitors through a journey of discovery across the practice's vision and mission. 'Saar means “essence” in Sanskrit and exploring the soul of a brief, a place and its people is fundamental to the practice’s approach,' the studio writes.
7 June until 15 June
The 2024 London Festival of Architecture runs 1-30 June
londonfestivalofarchitecture.org
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture & Environment Director at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018), Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020) and House London (2022).
-
Fire and salt fuel the new Beef Club eatery at Volkswagen’s Wolfsburg campus
Beef Club, revamped by Ester Bruzkus Architekten, turns to fire and salt in its cooking as well as its interior inspiration
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Lodes’ contemporary chandelier takes lighting to cloud nine
Venice-based lighting innovator Lodes launches ‘Random Cloud’, a contemporary chandelier
By Simon Mills Published
-
Pioneering designer Gae Aulenti’s illustrious career is celebrated in a new Milan retrospective
Gae Aulenti, the Italian designer, architect and original thinker, is celebrated with a dedicated retrospective at Milan’s Triennale Design Museum
By Laura May Todd Published
-
The OWO Residences showcase the building’s timeless opulence through playfulness and variety
The OWO Residences reveal designs by Angel O’Donnell, HBA, Accouter and RJP Design through a series of apartment showcases within London’s landmark Grade II*-listed building
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Step inside 50 Oakley Square: apartments offering a slice of serenity in bustling Camden
Designed by Echlin, 50 Oakley Square contains a set of Camden apartments developed on the principles of wellbeing and craftsmanship
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
A Crystal Palace house draws on frugality and an unconscious ‘collage’
Designed by 31/44 Architects, Six Columns is a Crystal Palace house that merges modern architecture with a brutalist approach
By Clare Dowdy Published
-
The Royal Academy Schools' refresh celebrates clarity at the London institution
The refreshed home for the Royal Academy Schools by David Chipperfield Architects together with Julian Harrap Architects is revealed in London
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Skateboarding in swimming pools: the case of Alvar Aalto’s Villa Mairea
A family of shows at Aalto2 Museum Centre explores skateboarding in swimming pools through the case study of Alvar Aalto’s Villa Mairea in Finland
By Francesca Perry Published
-
Serpentine Pavilion 2024 by Mass Studies is underway
The Serpentine Pavilion 2024 in London, designed by Minsuk Cho and Mass Studies, will feature a specially commissioned soundscape and 'The Library of Unread Books'
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
RIBA’s ‘Raise the Roof’ show is a deep dive into the history of its London HQ
With its ‘Raise the Roof: Building for Change’ exhibition, the RIBA explores themes including gender, ethnicity, race, and imperialism embedded within its own historic headquarters
By Shawn Adams Published
-
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025: a glimpse of what’s to come
Venice Architecture Biennale 2025 and its curator Carlo Ratti reveal the theme, 'Intelligens', and first glimpses into what’s to come at the festival's launch next spring
By Ellie Stathaki Published