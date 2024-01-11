Amenities at Author in London are rooted in the concept of ‘urbanised nature’

Author, the latest development to complete in London's King's Cross, is the estate's first ever built-to-rent scheme – and it has just revealed its family of communal spaces, courtesy of legendary architecture and design studio Conran & Partners. The commission, which spanned the ground floor entrance lobby and the residents' amenity areas, is rooted in the practice's concept of 'urbanised nature' – placing greenery and a material and textural richness at the heart of its approach. 

Author design: context and inspiration

The new residential complex is located at 180 York Way. It comprises three buildings arranged around a public courtyard garden that has been designed by landscape architects Fabrik. Meanwhile, the building's overall architecture was created by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios. 

Taking its cues from this lush chunk of urban nature, Conran & Partners worked out a plan for the design and fit-out of the spaces meant to serve the 140 homes within the development.

Natural and urban patterns, forms, textures and tones drawn from this context – both the building's own design and its wider context – informed the compositions by the London creative team behind Author's amenities.

A double-height lobby area greets guests and hints at the colour and richness to follow within, defined by strategic colour pops in objects and furniture, and a bespoke artwork by Kenny Nguyen. Natural materials are juxtaposed by contemporary, tactile surfaces such as exposed concrete. 

From the lobby, a staircase leads up to Author's main amenity spaces. These include a private lounge, a co-working area, a courtyard lounge, a garden kitchen, a screening room and a gym. 

Sourced and bespoke items – such as a bronze mirror with a recurring arches motif and framed by a ‘Shiva’ pendant light by Morghen Studio – create a series of interiors that feel welcoming and practical, while elevating everyday experiences, such as spending time at the flexible co-working section, titled 'The Nook'. 

Simon Kincaid, principal at Conran & Partners, said: 'Our vision for Author, King’s Cross was to fuse urbanity with nature, crafting an unparalleled residential experience.'

'Each element curated, from the intricate motifs inspired by King's Cross’ arches to the nuanced play of colours and materials, echoes the historic context and contemporary design. We’ve sculpted an environment that speaks to refined urban living, fostering a sense of connection to both the built and natural worlds.'

