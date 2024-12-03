Time For Art 2024: ten unique watches to bid for at the charity auction
The Time For Art 2024 auction sees unique watches go under the hammer at Phillips, in association with Bacs & Russo, on 7 and 8 December
The watch world is gearing up for the biggest auction of the year. Time For Art 2024, at Phillips New York, in association with Bacs & Russo, the auction house's watch department, will take place on 7 and 8 December, with all proceeds supporting artists and artistic endeavours.
Time For Art is a charity that supports the Swiss Institute in fostering creativity and innovation in the contemporary art world. Twenty-five watch brands have created unique pieces for the auction (the second such event, following the 2022 debut). Says Aurel Bacs of Bacs & Russo: 'Time For Art exemplifies how contemporary art and fine watchmaking can create something extraordinary. We are thrilled to bring these exceptional creations to auction while contributing to the ongoing support of the arts.'
Here are our ten favourite watches in the auction – place your bids.
Biver, Echoes of this Moment
Biver's collaboration with artist Guillaume Ehinger uses the Automatique stainless steel case to frame a hand-engraved white gold dial, with shimmering multiple layers of coloured enamel making an evocative ode to nature.
Louis Erard, Le Régulateur Louis Erard x Olivier Mosset
Louis Erard’s collaboration with avant-garde Swiss artist Olivier Mosset offers a surrealist view of time. With a deep blue-violet dial, the unique regulator watch features three ethereal hands, for hours, minutes, and seconds, and a strap marked ‘work of art – do not wear’.
Chanel, Boy-Friend
Chanel rips up the dress-watch rulebook with its unique Boy*Friend for TFA. A white-gold Grand Feu enamel dial channels Roy Lichtenstein in homage to Gabrielle Chanel’s classic accessories, framed by 38 baguette-cut diamonds set in a stealthy dark case.
Furlan Marri, Disco Stromatolite
Alongside Anoma (see below), Furlan Marri jostles with the big Swiss houses for attention. For Time For Art 2024, the brand underlines this year’s renaissance of stone dials with a one-off in deep reds. A scintillating combination of vibrant Stromalite stone set in the small-cased charm of a curvaceous Disco case, it’s a circular charmer like few others.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Anoma, A1 TimeForArt 2024
Anoma, the small British watch brand du jour, seems to be the name on everyone’s lips this year. The zeitgeist of odd-shaped horology with a jewel-like vibe comes to life in creative director Matteo Violet-Vianello's one-off take on its A1 watch. Instead of the original's two-tone cool, here, the soft triangular design has a three-sided twisted sunray dial, bringing a strong visual dynamic.
Bulgari, Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Sketch TimeForArt Edition
We’re no strangers to the architectural strength of Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani’s Octo Finissimo and its groundbreaking slim-fit case. But this unique piece offers an insight into the designer's mind, with Buonamassa Stigliani’s vibrant pencil sketch populating the dial, set in 18ct rose gold.
Ressence, TYPE 1²v2 SHA
Any watch from Ressence is a piece of industrial art in itself, but the enigmatic dial scene of the TYPE 1²v2 SHA takes on a naïve quality, elevating the already sharp graphic quality of the dial. The minimal design features the child-like scrawl of ‘enjoy life’ and is a reflection of artist Shantell Martin’s creative philosophy and the cutting-edge charm of Ressence.
Chopard – Alpine Eagle 41 XP TimeForArt Edition
Framed in a case made from Lucent Steel, Chopard’s proprietary recycled steel alloy, the Alpine Eagle's clean lines serve as a frame for miniature artistry. The one-of-a-kind symmetric scene is made possible through the time-consuming technique of straw marquetry.
Carl F Bucherer – Heritage Worldtimer Limited Edition for Hodinkee
This Heritage Worldtimer is a collaboration with Rolex-owned Carl F Bucherer and Hodinkee. Celebrating the golden age of jet travel through an encircling host of cities, it’s a COSC-certified deep blue talisman set in 18ct rose gold.
Reuge x ECAL – Slightly Windy Golden Leaves
Reuge's non-watch creation celerates the power of sound. The evocatively named Slightly Windy Golden Leaves is mechanical but an automaton. It features hand-gilded motifs set on a walnut base and golden ears of wheat that quietly sway to the music. The one-of-a-kind piece is a collaboration between Reuge and ECAL’s design students that celebrates the beauty of the Jura region through sound and movement.
The Time For Art 2024 auction is on 7 and 8 December
Thor Svaboe is a seasoned writer on watches, contributing to several UK publications including Oracle Time and GQ while being one of the editors at online magazine Fratello. As the only Norwegian who doesn’t own a pair of skis, he hibernates through the winter months with a finger on the horological pulse, and a penchant for independent watchmaking.
-
Shop R Finds’ worldwide edit of gifts: what would a local buy?
From hot sauce in Aruba to basketball jackets in Harlem, the new online R Finds store by Renaissance Hotels recommends the best-made local products almost anywhere. We suggest some holiday gifts with unique appeal
By Simon Mills Published
-
Camal Studio’s sinuous new coupé concept evokes the golden age of Italian coachbuilding
Camal Studio’s Scoperta concept transforms the Caterham Seven into a spritely two-seater sporting barchetta
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Yves Béhar gives striking shape and form to this new hybrid-electric catamaran concept
Solsea is a concept catamaran from Italian shipyard Rossinavi, blending zero emission cruising with design by Yves Béhar
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
‘Given hip-hop’s roots in New York, the chance to tell this story in this city is very special’
The American Museum of Natural History plays a blinder with ‘Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry’, a cultural trip through jewellery design
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Bernard James’ flora-inspired diamonds mark ten years of Dover Street Market New York
Bernard James’ jewellerydebuting at Dover Street Market features rings, earrings and necklaces inspired by blossoming flora
By Alfredo Mineo Published
-
Reed Krakoff ushers John Hardy jewellery into a new era, and refreshes its New York store
The ‘Spear’ jewellery collection riffs on John Hardy’s signature handwoven chain, while the boutique nods to the brand’s Balinese heritage
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark
Peter Marino and OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, are behind Tiffany & Co’s vast new Fifth Avenue flagship
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Ukrainian design comes to New York
Discover Ukrainian design with the Ukrainian Creators Fair at Skylight at Essex Crossing, New York
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Irene Neuwirth and Studio Shamshiri bring magical realism to New York
Fall down the whimsical rabbit hole of Irene Neuwirth’s new jewellery boutique on Madison Avenue
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Collectors’ corner: Taffin at TEFAF New York
Renowned jeweller James de Givenchy will be unveiling his new collection for Taffin at the TEFAF New York Spring Fair, taking place from May 3-7. His penchant for ceramic here takes on unusual forms, appearing transformed in a variety of bold hues that encapsulate both his familiar sculptural forms and a sharp, perceptive modernity.
By Hannah Silver Last updated
-
Collectors’ corner: Siegelson’s rare jewels light up Tefaf New York
As with fine art, rare-jewel collections reflect their curator’s distinct point of view. Siegelson, New York, has encapsulated the verve, discipline and sheer artistry of 20th century jewellery design like no other. It would be easy to say that proprietor Lee Siegelson views jewellery as art but such is his collecting style that he doesn’t have to tell you so. Anyone with an interest in art, design and architecture would gain from a visit to his booth at Tefaf New York this week. Here, we choose five current Siegelson pieces that reveal why:
By Caragh McKay Last updated