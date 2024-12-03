Time For Art 2024: ten unique watches to bid for at the charity auction

The watch world is gearing up for the biggest auction of the year. Time For Art 2024, at Phillips New York, in association with Bacs & Russo, the auction house's watch department, will take place on 7 and 8 December, with all proceeds supporting artists and artistic endeavours.

Time For Art is a charity that supports the Swiss Institute in fostering creativity and innovation in the contemporary art world. Twenty-five watch brands have created unique pieces for the auction (the second such event, following the 2022 debut). Says Aurel Bacs of Bacs & Russo: 'Time For Art exemplifies how contemporary art and fine watchmaking can create something extraordinary. We are thrilled to bring these exceptional creations to auction while contributing to the ongoing support of the arts.'

Here are our ten favourite watches in the auction – place your bids.

Biver, Echoes of this Moment

Biver's collaboration with artist Guillaume Ehinger uses the Automatique stainless steel case to frame a hand-engraved white gold dial, with shimmering multiple layers of coloured enamel making an evocative ode to nature.

Louis Erard, Le Régulateur Louis Erard x Olivier Mosset

Louis Erard’s collaboration with avant-garde Swiss artist Olivier Mosset offers a surrealist view of time. With a deep blue-violet dial, the unique regulator watch features three ethereal hands, for hours, minutes, and seconds, and a strap marked ‘work of art – do not wear’.

Chanel, Boy-Friend

Chanel rips up the dress-watch rulebook with its unique Boy*Friend for TFA. A white-gold Grand Feu enamel dial channels Roy Lichtenstein in homage to Gabrielle Chanel’s classic accessories, framed by 38 baguette-cut diamonds set in a stealthy dark case.

Furlan Marri, Disco Stromatolite

Alongside Anoma (see below), Furlan Marri jostles with the big Swiss houses for attention. For Time For Art 2024, the brand underlines this year’s renaissance of stone dials with a one-off in deep reds. A scintillating combination of vibrant Stromalite stone set in the small-cased charm of a curvaceous Disco case, it’s a circular charmer like few others.

Anoma, A1 TimeForArt 2024

Anoma, the small British watch brand du jour, seems to be the name on everyone’s lips this year. The zeitgeist of odd-shaped horology with a jewel-like vibe comes to life in creative director Matteo Violet-Vianello's one-off take on its A1 watch. Instead of the original's two-tone cool, here, the soft triangular design has a three-sided twisted sunray dial, bringing a strong visual dynamic.

Bulgari, Octo Finissimo Chronograph GMT Sketch TimeForArt Edition

We’re no strangers to the architectural strength of Fabrizio Buonamassa Stigliani’s Octo Finissimo and its groundbreaking slim-fit case. But this unique piece offers an insight into the designer's mind, with Buonamassa Stigliani’s vibrant pencil sketch populating the dial, set in 18ct rose gold.

Ressence, TYPE 1²v2 SHA

Any watch from Ressence is a piece of industrial art in itself, but the enigmatic dial scene of the TYPE 1²v2 SHA takes on a naïve quality, elevating the already sharp graphic quality of the dial. The minimal design features the child-like scrawl of ‘enjoy life’ and is a reflection of artist Shantell Martin’s creative philosophy and the cutting-edge charm of Ressence.

Chopard – Alpine Eagle 41 XP TimeForArt Edition

Framed in a case made from Lucent Steel, Chopard’s proprietary recycled steel alloy, the Alpine Eagle's clean lines serve as a frame for miniature artistry. The one-of-a-kind symmetric scene is made possible through the time-consuming technique of straw marquetry.

Carl F Bucherer – Heritage Worldtimer Limited Edition for Hodinkee

This Heritage Worldtimer is a collaboration with Rolex-owned Carl F Bucherer and Hodinkee. Celebrating the golden age of jet travel through an encircling host of cities, it’s a COSC-certified deep blue talisman set in 18ct rose gold.

Reuge x ECAL – Slightly Windy Golden Leaves

Reuge's non-watch creation celerates the power of sound. The evocatively named Slightly Windy Golden Leaves is mechanical but an automaton. It features hand-gilded motifs set on a walnut base and golden ears of wheat that quietly sway to the music. The one-of-a-kind piece is a collaboration between Reuge and ECAL’s design students that celebrates the beauty of the Jura region through sound and movement.

The Time For Art 2024 auction is on 7 and 8 December

timeforart.ch