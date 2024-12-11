Dyne is a New York jewellery brand fusing fluid forms with futuristic flair
Dyne embraces striking materials and silhouettes for very modern jewellery
British-Italian jewellery designer Sarah Ysabel Narici brings a futuristic frisson to her New York brand Dyne. This year saw her launch its first contemporary jewellery collection, which encompasses sinuous forms and cabochon-cut precious stones in vivid blues and greens.
‘My design is bold, sometimes dramatic, with a focus on detailed craftsmanship,’ says Narici. ‘I like combining fluid shapes and juxtaposing them with precise, structured ones. This not only applies to the form of the metals, but also to the cuts of stones I use. Mixing colours and textures is increasingly important for me. I like blending the large watery surfaces of transparent stones with the rough, glittering textures of small ones, which are punctuated by metal prongs. The way in which light interacts with all these surfaces is very appealing.’
Creating this particular feel was not without its challenges. 'Some of these pieces were very challenging,' Narici agrees. 'Lapidary is risky and some softer stones, like emeralds, have a very high breakage rate. As a process, it can be very archaic. These stones were not machine cut by special softwares, but by a human hand on a lathe using the naked eye. I favour scale so sometimes balancing aesthetics with practicalities such as weight can be challenging, particularly for earrings.
‘There is one particular earring which is made from both titanium and white gold. It has many tiny components per piece, which are carefully engineered to fit together. Crafting the hinges was particularly challenging and required multiple attempts as the tolerances were so small. Working with the human body as a canvas is challenging because everyone is shaped differently. Custom jewellery is special because it allows you to tailor it to a unique ear or neckline.'
A version of this article appears in the January 2025 issue of Wallpaper* , available in print on international newsstands, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
-
Indian furniture brand SĀR Studio is putting Pune on the map with a new flagship and residency programme
SĀR Residence, a multi-use concept space, acts as an extension of the Indian furniture brand
By Laura May Todd Published
-
A vibrant new waterfront park by Scape opens at China Basin in San Francisco
A waterfront park by leading studio Scape at China Basin provides dynamic public spaces and coastal resilience for San Francisco's new district of Mission Rock
By Léa Teuscher Published
-
The exclusive Callum Skye EV reveals its interior style ahead of a 2025 launch
The Skye is a bespoke sporting EV with a lightweight ethos and an unconventional design. The forthcoming car now has a fully finished interior
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Time For Art 2024: ten unique watches to bid for at the charity auction
The Time For Art 2024 auction sees unique watches go under the hammer at Phillips, in association with Bacs & Russo, on 7 and 8 December
By Thor Svaboe Published
-
‘Given hip-hop’s roots in New York, the chance to tell this story in this city is very special’
The American Museum of Natural History plays a blinder with ‘Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry’, a cultural trip through jewellery design
By Caragh McKay Published
-
Bernard James’ flora-inspired diamonds mark ten years of Dover Street Market New York
Bernard James’ jewellerydebuting at Dover Street Market features rings, earrings and necklaces inspired by blossoming flora
By Alfredo Mineo Published
-
Reed Krakoff ushers John Hardy jewellery into a new era, and refreshes its New York store
The ‘Spear’ jewellery collection riffs on John Hardy’s signature handwoven chain, while the boutique nods to the brand’s Balinese heritage
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Tiffany & Co opens redesigned New York store, The Landmark
Peter Marino and OMA New York, led by Shohei Shigematsu, are behind Tiffany & Co’s vast new Fifth Avenue flagship
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Ukrainian design comes to New York
Discover Ukrainian design with the Ukrainian Creators Fair at Skylight at Essex Crossing, New York
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Irene Neuwirth and Studio Shamshiri bring magical realism to New York
Fall down the whimsical rabbit hole of Irene Neuwirth’s new jewellery boutique on Madison Avenue
By Hannah Silver Published
-
Collectors’ corner: Taffin at TEFAF New York
Renowned jeweller James de Givenchy will be unveiling his new collection for Taffin at the TEFAF New York Spring Fair, taking place from May 3-7. His penchant for ceramic here takes on unusual forms, appearing transformed in a variety of bold hues that encapsulate both his familiar sculptural forms and a sharp, perceptive modernity.
By Hannah Silver Last updated