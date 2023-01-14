Fall down the rabbit hole with Gucci’s Lunar New Year watches
A special collection of Gucci G-Timeless watches celebrates Lunar New Year in cuddly style
Gucci is making us very happy bunnies with its cute and cuddly Lunar New Year celebrations, which sees rabbits pop up all over a special capsule collection across ready-to-wear, bags, shoes, jewellery and timepieces, including this series of Gucci G-Timeless watches.
Gucci G-Timeless watches: special collection
We love the playful interpretations of the Gucci G-Timeless watches, with four versions that intertwine the rabbit’s distinctive form into a joyful juxtaposition of colour, print and embellishments.
The designs – which nod not just to the Year of the Rabbit but to the approaching spring – come in a vibrant rainbow of hues. The colour palette is reflected in the accompanying campaign by Namibian-German artist Max Siedentopf (whom we’ve previously featured for turning iconic football shirts into abstract art), who paints a deliciously fantastical world in a dream-like meadow.
Beyond watches: Gucci embraces the Year of the Rabbit
Symbolising longevity, intelligence and health, the rabbit is an appropriate motif to adorn Gucci textiles and accessories, and pops up on printed silk blouses and skirts as well as woven into knitwear. In menswear, the motif cuts a dashing, sporty silhouette; in shoes, rabbits with ear-like bows reside, or rest their fleecy forms in loafers. Handbags, including the striped Gucci ‘Diana’ tote and the Gucci ‘Horsebit’ 1955 shoulder bags, also make a fun-filled nod to the trend.
The spray-paint style adornment of the watch series is seen to recur throughout the special collection, from T-shirts and leather loafers to window displays in Gucci stores and pop-ups around the world.
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
