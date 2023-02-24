Silver jewellery takes on sensual forms in the Georg Jensen Arc collection

‘The Arc collection is inspired by the modernist design period, which inspired many of our iconic designs,’ says Georg Jensen creative director Ragnar Hjartarson of the newly unveiled jewellery collection. ‘The design language of the period was sculptural and geometrical. This period in design history challenged perspectives, while exploring the boundaries between jewellery and art, which is the very essence of Arc. We wanted the collection to build on this heritage and reinterpret the designs in a contemporary and edgy way. To me, it was important to create a collection of jewellery that is defiantly abstract, universal, and transcends trends.’

Curves and contours of Georg Jensen Arc silver jewellery

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

Solid sterling silver is teased into sculptural forms in the pieces, which include a necklace, hair jewellery, rings and earrings. ‘The design process for the Arc collection has been all about rethinking silhouettes and how to shape silver in new bolder ways,’ Hjartarson adds. ‘The result is a collection that contrasts smooth shapes with sharper edges, which adds a new daring feel to the organic forms we are renowned for. The Arc pieces follow the body’s curves and contours creating a deep and intimate bond between the jewellery and the body.’

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

Sharp edges meet curved forms in the swirls of sterling silver, which stay faithful to Georg Jensen’s distinctive sculptural shapes. ‘The main challenge in the design process is to constantly be able to reinvent ourselves while simultaneously staying true to our DNA and our unique design language. With the Arc collection, we have achieved that by matching organic lines with bold and unexpected sharp forms, giving the collection a unique sculptural expression. We are also proud to announce that the Arc collection is the first collection we have launched in 100 per cent recycled silver.’

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)

(Image credit: Casper Sejersen)