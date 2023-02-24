Silver jewellery takes on sensual forms in the Georg Jensen Arc collection
Georg Jensen creative director Ragnar Hjartarson rethinks sculptural shapes in the new Arc pieces
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
‘The Arc collection is inspired by the modernist design period, which inspired many of our iconic designs,’ says Georg Jensen creative director Ragnar Hjartarson of the newly unveiled jewellery collection. ‘The design language of the period was sculptural and geometrical. This period in design history challenged perspectives, while exploring the boundaries between jewellery and art, which is the very essence of Arc. We wanted the collection to build on this heritage and reinterpret the designs in a contemporary and edgy way. To me, it was important to create a collection of jewellery that is defiantly abstract, universal, and transcends trends.’
Curves and contours of Georg Jensen Arc silver jewellery
Solid sterling silver is teased into sculptural forms in the pieces, which include a necklace, hair jewellery, rings and earrings. ‘The design process for the Arc collection has been all about rethinking silhouettes and how to shape silver in new bolder ways,’ Hjartarson adds. ‘The result is a collection that contrasts smooth shapes with sharper edges, which adds a new daring feel to the organic forms we are renowned for. The Arc pieces follow the body’s curves and contours creating a deep and intimate bond between the jewellery and the body.’
Sharp edges meet curved forms in the swirls of sterling silver, which stay faithful to Georg Jensen’s distinctive sculptural shapes. ‘The main challenge in the design process is to constantly be able to reinvent ourselves while simultaneously staying true to our DNA and our unique design language. With the Arc collection, we have achieved that by matching organic lines with bold and unexpected sharp forms, giving the collection a unique sculptural expression. We are also proud to announce that the Arc collection is the first collection we have launched in 100 per cent recycled silver.’
georgjensen.com (opens in new tab)
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Yasmina Dexter on soundtracking fashion’s biggest shows
Catching up with Yasmina Dexter, whose multilayered sonic assemblages form hypnotic backdrops to art installations, after-parties and catwalk shows – from Ferragamo to Acne Studios
By Ben Perdue • Published
-
Apple’s HomePod all-in-one solution for home audio just got smarter
The powerful second-generation Apple HomePod is a smart speaker that can read the room as well as recognise up to six different voices
By Pei-Ru Keh • Published
-
Milan Fashion Week A/W 2023: Fendi to Etro
The best of Milan Fashion Week A/W 2023, as it happens – from big-ticket draws like Prada, Fendi and Armani, to a growing cohort of emerging talent in the Italian capital of fashion and design
By Jack Moss • Published
-
Punk meets tradition in Jacqueline Rabun’s new jewellery for Georg Jensen
The classic chain is rethought in new jewellery collection, ‘Reflect’
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Air time: Georg Jensen breathes new life into Nina Koppel’s Fusion design
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Viva Vivianna: Georg Jensen salutes a jewellery design great
By Caitlin McDonald • Last updated
-
Zaha Hadid’s Georg Jensen collection takes a finer turn
By Katrina Israel • Last updated
-
Baselworld 2016: Zaha Hadid’s sensuous new jewellery for Georg Jensen
By Caragh Mackay • Last updated