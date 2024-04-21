Fernando Jorge’s fluid diamond earrings show his curve appeal

Brazilian-born jewellery designer Fernando Jorge draws on his heritage, and subsequent time spent studying at Central Saint Martins in London, for his distinctive aesthetic. Since the launch of his eponymous brand in 2010, Jorge has imbued cool and contemporary designs with both a fluid sense of movement and a sensuality, reflected in their curving forms and snake-like silhouettes (we showcased the water-like forms of his Stream jewellery collection in 2015).

Jorge’s jewellery is steadfastly sculptural, whether it encompasses gold teased into graphic shapes or precious metals tracing the outline of the body, looping around the curves of a wrist or finger.

In the earrings pictured here, pear-shaped stones on a zigzag of white gold bring a sense of dynamism to diamonds. Tantalisingly oversized, they are made to gracefully graze the shoulders.

fernandojorge.co.uk

