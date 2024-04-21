Fernando Jorge’s fluid diamond earrings show his curve appeal
Discover Brazilian jewellery designer Fernando Jorge's snake-like silhouettes and graphic shapes
Brazilian-born jewellery designer Fernando Jorge draws on his heritage, and subsequent time spent studying at Central Saint Martins in London, for his distinctive aesthetic. Since the launch of his eponymous brand in 2010, Jorge has imbued cool and contemporary designs with both a fluid sense of movement and a sensuality, reflected in their curving forms and snake-like silhouettes (we showcased the water-like forms of his Stream jewellery collection in 2015).
Jorge’s jewellery is steadfastly sculptural, whether it encompasses gold teased into graphic shapes or precious metals tracing the outline of the body, looping around the curves of a wrist or finger.
In the earrings pictured here, pear-shaped stones on a zigzag of white gold bring a sense of dynamism to diamonds. Tantalisingly oversized, they are made to gracefully graze the shoulders.
A version of this article appears in the May 2024 issue of Wallpaper*, available in print from 11 April, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today
Hannah Silver is the Art, Culture, Watches & Jewellery Editor of Wallpaper*. Since joining in 2019, she has overseen offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, and written extensively across the worlds of culture and luxury. She enjoys meeting artists and designers, viewing exhibitions and conducting interviews on her frequent travels.
