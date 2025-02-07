Natural diamonds bring zing to Copenhagen cool in Elhanati’s new jewellery

Danish jewellery brand Elhanati has nailed the distinctive brand of Scandi cool which champions casual elegance. Textured surfaces, asymmetry and irregularly placed stones are all favourite design choices for founder Orit Elhanati, whose jewellery handcrafted in Denmark merges this minimalism with the richness of her Middle Eastern heritage.

It is a distinctive aesthetic brought to life in a new collaboration (following past jewellery collaborations with Khaite, and with Conie Vallese) between Elhanati and diamond provenance programme Botswanamark, with three new pieces featuring the latter's natural, traceable diamonds. Here, Orit Elhanati tells us why she was drawn to these diamonds and fills us in on the mystical inspiration, translating the story of a mother octopus and her two daughters living in an underwater world into thickly drawn gold.

Diamonds and textured gold: Orit Elhanati on a natural partnership

Elhanati x Botswanamark 18ct yellow gold, cushion-cut brilliant 5ct ring, price on request (Image credit: Elhanati)

Wallpaper* Why did you want to partner with Botswanamark on this collection?

Orit Elhanati: Working on this project with Nicholas Moltke and Botswanamark took me to another place and dimension. Knowing the soul and ethos that fuels the Botswanamark mission adds a new element to my work, making me love natural diamonds more than ever. This collaboration has made me realise that nothing is produced in a vacuum: we leave footprints on our planet in everything we do, so how can we make sure we are as considered as possible in everything we produce? Botswanamark is ultimately all about finding the balance in preserving the planet and local culture, while still loving natural diamonds, which greatly resonates with me. The collaboration is a testament to my brand’s journey towards ensuring full transparency in the supply chain.

W: Tell us about the octopus inspiration, what it means to you, and how you interpreted it?

OE: I aimed to create something from the mysterious world of the sea – something with a vintage feel that looked ancient, inspired by the millions of years it takes for natural diamonds to form. The ‘Octopus Diamond Temple’ collection delves into the mysterious underworld and interprets the enigmatic creatures. Diamonds are their curse, yet they guard them with their lives in a realm unknown to mankind. In a sculptural dance, the octopuses safeguard the gemstones.

Elhanati x Botswanamark 18ct yellow gold, pear brilliant 3ct and round brilliant 1ct earring, price on request (Image credit: Elhanati)

W: What are the main challenges you encountered when creating this collection, and what are you most proud of?

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OE: This is a fusion of my signature collections, like the ‘Roxy’ and ‘Paloma’, the true Elhanati DNA. I took them apart and put them back together, creating a new sentiment and feel. This collection has taken me from the desert to the ocean. It is a challenging and delicate dance between tradition and modernity, which, to me, is where I hope to create art in a wearable form! What I am most proud of is the playful approach to finding a poetic sentiment, and creating something new within my creative practice.

elhanati.com