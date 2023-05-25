Peek inside The Langham Venice as it takes shape on Murano island

Come 2024, The Langham Venice by Matteo Thun & Partners will be luxuriously nestled on the edge of Murano Island, offering a quiet haven from the bustling Venice crowds, as well as dramatic views towards the historic island city. The Langham Hospitality Group announced the official groundbreaking in Rio dei Vetrai, a historical site filled with Murano heritage and Italian craftsmanship legacy, in early 2023. During the opening of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023, we got a sneak peek into the building site of this highly anticipated hospitality offering – only the second European Langham property, and the first in Italy.

(Image credit: Matteo Thun & Partners)

The Langham Venice by Matteo Thun & Partners

The site's extensive campus spans the restoration of the 16th century Casino Mocenigo (including a sequence of striking original frescoes by students of Paolo Veronese) and a 20th-century industrial glass-factory complex. Thun and his team are working with the period building fabric, updating and tweaking as needed (and allowed), while maintaining the character of the original structures, bringing the whole into the 21st century and up to the standards of the renowned luxury hospitality group.

(Image credit: Matteo Thun & Partners)

The complex's reworked main entrance will allow direct vistas towards a lush, green inner courtyard with a swimming pool and rich planting; as well as access to the precious original ceiling frescoes, which are dedicated to the spirits of Music, Poetry and Love. From there, a series of rooms of different sizes and styles will come together under careful design that prioritises wellness, comfort and sustainability – yet is defined by a contemporary character and a prevailing sense of modern, quiet luxury.

(Image credit: Matteo Thun & Partners)

'When we were asked by Langham Hospitality to submit our vision for a luxury resort in Murano, we were enthused by the unique opportunity to return historical buildings to their past glory and provide an extraordinary destination for the cultured, the curious and fun-loving visitors seeking to experience the authentic Venice,' says Elisa Vago, partner at Matteo Thun & Partners. 'We have worked closely with Langham Hospitality and the Venetian Heritage authorities to ensure that The Langham Venice is an authentic reflection of the distinctiveness of Venetian culture and lifestyle. As the project starts on site, we cannot wait to see this vision materialise.'

matteothun.com

langhamhospitalitygroup.com