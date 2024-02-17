Onda Spa at Susurros del Corazón evokes the calming nature of the ocean
Susurros del Corazón launches Onda Spa, continuing to boost Mexico’s hospitality offerings
Onda Spa at Susurros del Corazón is the newest offering at the Mexican hotel, which, since opening its doors last year, has certainly stepped up the hospitality offerings along the country's Pacific Coast. Ensconced amid the jungled cliffs of Punta de Mita, on an idyllic white-sand beach overlooking the turquoise waters of Bahía de Banderas, the resort – the latest in the Auberge Resorts collection – unfolds to include 59 rooms and suites and 30 villas and, at the heart of the property, a clutch of vibrant restaurants and a glorious three-tiered pool that cascades down to the beach.
Step inside Susurros del Corazón’s new Onda Spa
Onda Spa is a pleasure playground, a sprawling 34,900 square foot wellness space that takes its cues from the Mexican phrase ‘¿Qué onda?’ – which translates to ‘What’s up?’ – with a playful concept reflecting Mexican culture’s colour, joy and authenticity. Like the rest of the property, the clean-lined contemporary architecture of the spa is by California-based Glazier Le Architects, while the interiors are the work of Paul Duesing.
Here, the designer captured the raw simplicity of Punta de Mita’s wild landscape to reveal a journey of indoor and outdoor spaces – that includes 11 treatment rooms, a vitality pool, citrus saunas, aloe steam rooms, clay showers and a state-of-the-art fitness centre.
The al fresco sections are filled with natural light, native flora, reflective water corridors, organic materials, and antique Mexican pieces, such as large Oaxacan ceramics, in calm, neutral shades.
This sets the scene for a series of immersive treatments like the signature El Cuerpo Ritual – which begins with a yerba maté foot soak that leads into a deep, full-body exfoliation using natural bamboo fibres and mango seed. Offerings such as this sit alongside a daily calendar of movement classes and meditative rituals, like the weekly sound baths, led by visiting practitioners and healers.
Make sure to peruse the Wellness Library, where a collection of devices – from Therabody massage guns to facial toning tools – can be booked for the duration of your stay. For the full experience, set aside at least half a day to include a bite to eat at Onda Café or Abunda Table, where nourishing fruit smoothies are paired with healthy dishes like the delicious farro bowl salad made with cherry tomatoes, asparagus, pistachios, edamame, and parmesan.
Back in the rooms, the serenity continues with open-plan layouts and floor-to-ceiling windows that look out onto private gardens or expansive terraces (some with pools). This openness helps shed an abundance of light onto interiors that continue to shine a light on Mexico with simple natural wood furnishings embellished with artisanal textiles and artwork.
After an evening spent drinking margaritas against fiery sunset views at the pool’s swim-up bar, head to Casamilpa or La Boquita. The latter is a fun open-air spot with a menu of favourites, such as tacos or simply grilled fish. Meanwhile Casamilpa offers a rustic Mexican farmhouse menu with plates like the organic pork shank topped with sweet corn puree and pine nuts – all served against breathtaking beach panoramas.
