Rosewood is searching for the next generation of women leaders

It’s been an eventful first week of the month for the Rosewood Hotel Group, as it has opened the doors to its highly anticipated all-suite property, The Chancery Rosewood, in London’s Mayfair and introduced a high-touch mentorship programme aimed at addressing the gender gap in the food and beverage sector.

The Rosewood Foundation introduces new mentorship programme

(Image credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Hotel Group)

Designed by the Rosewood Foundation to nurture and empower the next generation of women leaders, ‘Rise to the Table’ is a fully sponsored global initiative set to become an annual occurrence. ‘We aim to foster equity, innovation, and leadership in an industry that inspires and unites,’ shares Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.

Despite gradual progress, women remain underrepresented in restaurant leadership, with fewer than seven per cent of the world’s top restaurants being led by women. A 2022 study found that for every female-led Michelin-starred establishment, there are 16 run by men. Rise to the Table invites female cooks, sommeliers, bartenders, and service managers with a minimum of five years’ experience to participate and benefit from coaching by a group of Rosewood leaders and mentors.

Butterfly Patisserie at Rosewood Hong Kong (Image credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Hotel Group)

The programme will select ten candidates and bring them together for a week-long educational experience at Rosewood Hong Kong in early March 2026, which will include coaching and strategy workshops focusing on personal branding, financial literacy, and sustainability-driven innovation. The team also promises research and networking opportunities via wine tastings, visits to local markets and farms, and group dining at restaurants and bars led by the city’s most exciting talent.

Following the residency, each individual will undertake a one-year mentorship journey tailored to career growth, with each being paired with a senior Rosewood leader. ‘With the official launch of Rise to the Table, we are proud to empower women with the tools, expertise, and opportunities they need to thrive, fostering a more inclusive future in hospitality and beyond,’ shares Mehvesh Mumtaz Ahmed, vice president of impact and sustainability at Rosewood Hotel Group.

Applications for the Rise to the Table programme are now open and will close on 13 October 2025. You can apply by following this link.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors