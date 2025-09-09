Rosewood is searching for the next generation of women leaders
The Rosewood Foundation introduces ‘Rise to the Table,’ a fully sponsored initiative aimed at addressing the gender gap in the food and beverage sector
It’s been an eventful first week of the month for the Rosewood Hotel Group, as it has opened the doors to its highly anticipated all-suite property, The Chancery Rosewood, in London’s Mayfair and introduced a high-touch mentorship programme aimed at addressing the gender gap in the food and beverage sector.
The Rosewood Foundation introduces new mentorship programme
Designed by the Rosewood Foundation to nurture and empower the next generation of women leaders, ‘Rise to the Table’ is a fully sponsored global initiative set to become an annual occurrence. ‘We aim to foster equity, innovation, and leadership in an industry that inspires and unites,’ shares Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group.
Despite gradual progress, women remain underrepresented in restaurant leadership, with fewer than seven per cent of the world’s top restaurants being led by women. A 2022 study found that for every female-led Michelin-starred establishment, there are 16 run by men. Rise to the Table invites female cooks, sommeliers, bartenders, and service managers with a minimum of five years’ experience to participate and benefit from coaching by a group of Rosewood leaders and mentors.
The programme will select ten candidates and bring them together for a week-long educational experience at Rosewood Hong Kong in early March 2026, which will include coaching and strategy workshops focusing on personal branding, financial literacy, and sustainability-driven innovation. The team also promises research and networking opportunities via wine tastings, visits to local markets and farms, and group dining at restaurants and bars led by the city’s most exciting talent.
Following the residency, each individual will undertake a one-year mentorship journey tailored to career growth, with each being paired with a senior Rosewood leader. ‘With the official launch of Rise to the Table, we are proud to empower women with the tools, expertise, and opportunities they need to thrive, fostering a more inclusive future in hospitality and beyond,’ shares Mehvesh Mumtaz Ahmed, vice president of impact and sustainability at Rosewood Hotel Group.
Applications for the Rise to the Table programme are now open and will close on 13 October 2025. You can apply by following this link.
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
All the new electric cars and concepts revealed at Munich’s IAA Mobility 2025
Munich’s alternative motorshow is now in its third iteration, combining a traditional exhibition space with a conference and large-scale public activations on the streets of the city
-
Francis Kurkdjian is revealing the rarest version of Baccarat Rouge yet – and he’s only making 54 bottles a year
Édition Millésime is so exclusive, it comes with its own membership club
-
‘I don't take myself too seriously’: Gustaf Westman on designing for joy with Ikea
In Seoul, Ikea launches its collaboration with Swedish designer Gustaf Westman, bringing his signature whimsy and colour to the global stage – served with a side of meatballs
-
The Trip to Hong Kong: exploring a bold new capital of culture
A resilient desire to shift perceptions yet preserve heritage is driving a new energy in Hong Kong as the next generation creates a bold new capital of culture
-
Take off with the June 2025 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*
Head to Hong Kong, paint the town red in Las Vegas, reimagine room service, and make a splash in sizzling swimwear – the June issue is hot to globe-trot, on newsstands now
-
A local’s guide to Hong Kong, by photographer Lean Lui
As Hong Kong hosts its annual Art Basel fair, local photographer Lean Lui shares her go-to spots for an alternative take on the city
-
Where to stay in Hong Kong
From sky-high glamour to intimate design sanctuaries, here's our pick of Hong Kong's finest stays
-
The Peninsula Hotels broadens its artistic horizons with Victoria and Albert Museum partnership
The Peninsula Hotels and Victoria and Albert Museum announce a multi-year collaboration set to produce world-class art experiences around the world
-
Inside Club Bâtard, Hong Kong’s exclusive new members’ wine club
Club Bâtard brings together an exclusive mix of fine dining and drinking across three floors of Hong Kong’s historic Pedder building
-
Hong Kong hotel Lanson Place gets a serene new look
Lanson Place Causeway Bay, Hong Kong is a luxurious hotel newly reimagined by Pierre-Yves Rochon
-
Kinsman cocktail bar shakes up Hong Kong scene with Cantonese spirits
Kinsman is a Cantonese cocktail bar in Hong Kong that celebrates traditional spirits while also creating innovative concoctions for the future