Enjoy lakeside dining at the Village Supper Club in Wisconsin
DMAC Architecture and Interiors has transformed the 55-year-old Village Supper Club beside Delavan Lake
Wisconsin’s 55-year-old Village Supper Club continues to be one of the most cherished dining spots in the Midwest and for good reason. Once on the brink of demolition, it was rescued from oblivion by the Kaplan family, long-standing locals.
Through their vision and collaboration with DMAC Architecture & Interiors, the venue has recently undergone a comprehensive renovation aimed at honouring the tradition of American supper clubs (first popular before the mid-20th century, these originally offered entertainment as well as dining) while incorporating modern comforts.
‘Wisconsin has a deep-rooted connection to the supper club tradition, so we felt a great responsibility to maintain the restaurant’s inherent charm,’ explains Jessica Saravia, senior architect at DMAC Architecture & Interiors.
‘We aimed to create a design befitting of the Kaplans’ dedication to this unique community, with a feeling of ease and Midwestern hospitality at its core.’ This extended ‘from creating custom display cases to house memorabilia from the restaurant’s history to working closely with local contractors and saving original building elements to repurpose, ensuring that every detail reflects and honours the community’s spirit,’ she adds.
Inside 1725 South Shore Drive, a cosy ambience now awaits, with plaid carpeting and lush green shades reminiscent of the vibrant era of supper clubs during the mid-20th century. Emerald crescent-shaped leather booths and teal chairs evoke nostalgia, while vintage-style light fixtures and chandeliers infuse the space with a romantic feel.
The bathrooms are adorned with black and white tiles, bronze fixtures, and whimsical wallpaper selections, while the distinctive asymmetrical stone fireplace at the entrance pays homage to Taliesin East, the home and studio of Frank Lloyd Wright on the Wisconsin prairie.
At the heart of the Village Supper Club lies the central oval bar, crowned by a gabled roof. There is indoor and outdoor seating, and notably, every seat offers a view of Delavan Lake. A permanent dock welcomes boat arrivals, and further enhances the connection to Wisconsin’s lakeside lifestyle.
‘What we’ve created here is truly timeless. It’s a blend of elements that defy any specific era, providing a lasting sense of sophistication,’ says Saravia.
‘We intended to create a quiet, yet powerful presence, through simple design. Yet, achieving simplicity is anything but easy. We carefully enforced strict standards to ensure perfection in every detail, from the layout and construction down to each individual beam in the ceiling. This dedication results in a simple aesthetic paired with the complexity of perfect craftsmanship.’
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
