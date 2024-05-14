Brutalist restaurant opens at The Cantabrian Maritime Museum
The restaurant at The Cantabrian Maritime Museum is a concrete-garnished space designed by Zooco Estudio overlooking Santander Bay
Brutalism buffs should make sure they visit The Cantabrian Maritime Museum for its recently revamped concrete-garnished Mediterranean restaurant overlooking Santander Bay. The design, led by Zooco, an award-winning Spanish architecture and design studio, aims to evoke the sensation of being aboard a ship, surrounded by nothing but water.
Discover seaside brutalism at The Cantabrian Maritime Museum
Originally envisioned by Spanish architects Vicente Roig Forner and Ángel Hernández Morales as part of a complex that accompanied the Oceanographic Center in the 1970s, the museum’s building underwent renovations in 2003. The west facade was extended, and a pyramidal aluminium structure was added to the terrace roof.
Over two decades later, the structure has undergone another update, with the second floor transformed into a dramatic hospitality area that conjures a nautical atmosphere through oak wood and stainless steel fixtures – materials traditionally used in ship construction. Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito and Sixto Martín Martínez, founders of Zooco explain, ‘The furniture boasts subtle curves reminiscent of nautical aerodynamics, while the design of the lamps draws inspiration from ship masts and sails.’
Yet what truly sets the building apart is how the firm treated the original structure as a sculptural element, with the restaurant ‘becoming a vestige of the past’. The grey-toned concrete paraboloids of the original structure were left untouched, simply completed with four triangles of wooden slats, mirroring the construction of boat hulls. The resulting space, therefore, fosters both harmony and tension with the sea, sky, and mountains in the background.
At the same time, glass windows offer unobstructed views, concealed by low-slung fabric curtains, if desired. Just a few steps away, the generous terrace awaits, extending towards the water and providing green-accented outdoor seating, ideal for getting comfortable and losing track of time. The restaurant at The Cantabrian Maritime Museum is expected to open for the summer season.
The restaurant at The Cantabrian Maritime Museum is located at Av. de Severiano Ballesteros, Santander, zooco.es
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
