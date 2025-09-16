A little Cape Town has emerged in the heart of Marylebone. Kudu, the South African restaurant which has seen a successful eight years at its Peckham outpost, has now opened in central London. ‘It was important for us not to create something that felt like a cliché African-themed restaurant; we wanted to weave South African tones, textures, and artistry into the design while still feeling modern and refined,’ explains Amy Corbin, South African native and Kudu co-founder, which she runs alongside her husband, Patrick Williams.

The new site offers a softer and more feminine feel with richer textures to suit the luxurious atmosphere of Marylebone. However, for Corbin, defining the look and feel of the new outpost proved to be the biggest challenge. ‘For this new site, we wanted to create something that was a bit more refined and elevated,’ she says.

’Another challenge was the lighting: the back of the restaurant was originally very dark, and we needed to ensure that it felt welcoming for everyday lunch and dinner service. We solved this by incorporating plenty of mirrors and using a textured light pink plaster on the walls to soften and brighten the space. And of course, there were the usual challenges that come with any new opening – long lead times and the occasional setback when things didn’t quite go to plan.’

Wallpaper* dines at Kudu, London

The mood: warming South African charm, without the cliché

(Image credit: Photography by Patricia Niven)

Corbin worked closely with London-based designers, Fabled Studio. The design is centred around the braai (a South African barbecue) and an open kitchen. A kudu head (a type of antelope) regally frames and centres the restaurant.

Kudu’s colour and textural palette are carefully selected to carry a sense of place. The tables are made from red marble travertine to mirror the red soil of the Karoo, a very arid region in South Africa. Flecks of gold and glitter also run through the stone, which mimics grains of sand. ‘The moment we saw [the marble travertine], we fell in love – it instantly reminded us of being in the Karoo,’ shares Corbin.

(Image credit: Patricia Niven)

(Image credit: Patricia Niven)

The walls are finished in textured pink plaster, inspired by Cape Town sunsets. ‘Sitting on the beach as the sun dips into the horizon, the sky transforms into that soft, luminous pink – a feeling we wanted to capture through the clay-like, earthy surface.

‘For fabrics, we drew inspiration from traditional African textiles. We worked with London-based Larsen Fabrics, who helped us create a print for the banquette backrests that feels rooted in African design yet contemporary and refined. The bases of the banquettes are upholstered in deep red velvet – again nodding to the soils of the Karoo,’ says Corbin.

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Patricia Niven)

Corbin and Williams also worked with African artists such as Zimbabwean-based artist and photographer Tamary Kudita, who created a stunning lotus piece that sits in the main dining room, while London-based textile artist Rachna Garodia created custom handwoven works made on a traditional loom. Her pieces reflect the restaurant’s warm earth tones, softened with pinks and interwoven with copper and wood to evoke Cape Town’s driftwood-strewn beaches.

Looking above, the ceiling is made from rope, a design touch which is synonymous with Cape Town’s coastal restaurants. It not only provides texture, but also helps with acoustics and is visually different to more accustomed panelled ceilings.

The food: European-inspired cuisine with a South African twist

Kudu Kit Kat tart (Image credit: Patricia Niven)

Known for its seasonal-led European-South African cuisine, the new outpost will continue this while also offering new dishes. Of course, Kudu fans do not fret as the signature staple Kudu bread will start off the evening of dining, served alongside butter with house-cured bacon, and a seafood butter with brown shrimp and seaweed.

(Image credit: Patricia Niven)

Small plates include burrata with pineapple, tomato, ginger and shiso, to new dishes such as harissa chopped beef garnished with crispy shallots. Mains make use of the braai, with tender pork chops glazed with monkey gland sauce (a sticky South African condiment typically served with barbecued meats), to clap pot-cooked monkfish. There are also larger cuts of meat for sharing. Desserts vary from fig pavlova with rooibos jelly to a Kit Kat tart with burnt marshmallow.

(Image credit: Patricia Niven)

Corbin says, ‘We want guests to feel transported – as though they have stepped into a little Cape Town oasis in the heart of central London. We hope they will feel grounded in a sense of place – from the textures and colours woven throughout the restaurant, to the flavours and ingredients found in the cooking.’

Kudu Marylebone is located at 7 Moxon St, London W1U 4EP, UK.