Ghanaian cuisine has a story to tell at Washington, DC restaurant Elmina
The new restaurant is chef Eric Adjepong’s colourful ode to the recipes he grew up loving
Elmina, recently launched in Washington DC, and the debut bricks-and-mortar venture of Ghanaian-American chef Eric Adjepong, is a restaurant that celebrates modern Africa while acknowledging the complexities of its past. Its name carries weight, referencing the port that became the site of sub-Saharan Africa’s first European slave-trading post. ‘This restaurant has been a dream of mine since I was a child,’ says Adjepong, who made his name on Food Network TV series Top Chef.
Trade route: Elmina, Washington DC
Designed by local studio Drummond Projects, the 3,720 sq ft, three-storey space intricately weaves historical West African references into its aesthetic, with the restaurant’s six main areas subtly nodding to the prized commodities of transatlantic colonial trade. ‘We wanted to respond to Eric’s vision with a design proposal that would tell the story of migration, resilience and transformation,’ says studio founder and principal Jimmie Drummond.
The journey begins in the cocktail lounge, where a warm interior palette, set against rich leather finishes, Venetian plaster and marble counters, evokes the appearance of tobacco, while the main dining room is wrapped in curved partitions, with textured white wallpaper symbolising cotton. Upstairs, a second dining room, featuring deep indigo tones, plush seating and gold accents, leads out onto an enclosed terrace, its lush green hues and natural elements referencing sugarcane. The lower level’s wood-themed washrooms and staff areas, meanwhile, allude to the timber used to build the transatlantic trade ships.
At the heart of the restaurant, a dramatic curvilinear stairwell, finished in a plaster-like texture, connects the various sections, its sculptural elegance enhanced by a series of striking pendants. Furnishings and accessories come from Crate & Barrel, CB2 and West Elm, while lighting has been sourced from Scout & Nimble, Lightology, Diode LED and Ferguson. Personal touches, such as the handwoven Kente cloth from Ghana gifted by Adjepong’s mother, add charm, as do the custom-made decking, bespoke artwork by Charles Jean-Pierre, wallcoverings by Belarte Studio and artisan-crafted Sailrite fabrics.
The food itself is deeply rooted in tradition. ‘The menu is a love letter to the ancestors and recipes I grew up with,’ says Adjepong. ‘Although the focus is on Ghana, we recognise the entire African continent and the diaspora at large.’ Experiences on offer span a five-course tasting menu, a chop bar selection and a hearty brunch, with standout dishes including the comfortingly smoky jollof duck pot.
‘Jollof is one of the most popular dishes in West and Central Africa. We’re cooking the duck’s leg, breast and eggs in a way I haven’t seen in this country.’
Elmina is located at 2208 14th St NW, Washington, DC 20009, United States; elminarestaurant.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
A version of this article appears in the May 2025 Design Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Pedro y Juana's take on architecture: 'We want to level the playing field’
Mexico City-based architects Padro y Juana bring their transdisciplinary, participatory approach to the Mexico pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale 2025; find out more
By Ellie Stathaki
-
The Sialia 45 cruiser is a welcome addition to the new generation of electric boats
Polish shipbuilder Sialia Yachts has launched the Sialia 45, a 14m all-electric cruiser for silent running
By Jonathan Bell
-
Tokyo design studio We+ transforms microalgae into colours
Could microalgae be the sustainable pigment of the future? A Japanese research project investigates
By Danielle Demetriou
-
Fancy a matcha-beer cocktail? Visit this dashing new LA restaurant
Café 2001 channels the spirit of an American diner with the flow of a European bistro and the artistry of Japanese cuisine
By Carole Dixon
-
Visit this Michelin-star New York restaurant that doubles as an art gallery
Artist Mr.StarCity is exhibiting his emotionally charged yet optimistic ‘Bloomers’ portrait series at Frevo, a Greenwich Village hidden haunt
By Adrian Madlener
-
With glowing honeycomb-shaped booths, this futuristic Japanese restaurant is ramen heaven
After a successful U.S. expansion, Kyuramen touches down in Los Angeles.
By Carole Dixon
-
Tour the best contemporary tea houses around the world
Celebrate the world’s most unique tea houses, from Melbourne to Stockholm, with a new book by Wallpaper’s Léa Teuscher
By Léa Teuscher
-
Seven things not to miss on your sunny escape to Palm Springs
It’s a prime time for Angelenos, and others, to head out to Palm Springs; here’s where to have fun on your getaway
By Carole Dixon
-
At Linden Los Angeles, classic New York comfort food gets its due
The restaurant, inspired by a stretch of boulevard bridging Brooklyn and Queens, honors legacy, community and pleasure
By Carole Dixon
-
This atmospheric New York restaurant was designed to be a ‘beautiful ruin’
At Leon’s, classic Italian fare comes with a North African accent and with a side of family history
By Anna Fixsen
-
Is a tiny tattoo the best holiday souvenir? Kimpton Hotels think so
In partnership with Tiny Zaps, Kimpton Hotels is bringing city-inspired tattoo pop-ups to five U.S. locations
By Sofia de la Cruz