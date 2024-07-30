Inside Doha’s Chicago Rare: a not-so-secret 1920s-style speakeasy bar and restaurant

It’s not often that Chicago and Doha are mentioned in the same sentence; both melting pots of culture and economic powerhouses, their contrasting histories and vast geographical distance set them worlds apart. Yet, at the glamorous Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, guests encounter a delightful fusion in the form of Chicago Rare: prime steaks and classic sips in a 1920s-inspired American-style steakhouse that boasts panoramic views of the Persian Gulf.

Chicago Rare, Doha

Chicago Rare entrance (Image credit: Photography by Natelee Cocks. Courtesy of Avroko)

Chicago Rare is one of five dining options within the luxurious beachfront Four Seasons property in Doha’s Pearl Island. Unlike its European-inspired counterparts, the vintage-style steakhouse transcends a simple grilled menu, conveying an atmosphere inspired by the Prohibition era in the United States, which gave birth to the concept of speakeasy bars. The project, brought to life by the global firm Avroko, weaves together period inspirations, art deco elements and the ideas of Louis Sullivan, an influential architect from the Chicago School and mentor to Frank Lloyd Wright.

Chicago Rare entrance (Image credit: Photography by Natelee Cocks. Courtesy of Avroko)

Chicago Rare restaurant (Image credit: Photography by Natelee Cocks. Courtesy of Avroko)

With its dim lighting and a low-ceilinged, tunnel-like entrance that feels like a portal to another era, Chicago Rare unfolds into a bar and restaurant divided by a honey-onyx lightbox. The bar, designed to resemble a polished copper still, pays homage to the production of illicit spirits during the 1920s and provides an intimate wine-tasting room hiding in one of its corners. In contrast, the restaurant presents a more elegant atmosphere; its walls see a meaty, bespoke dark red textured plaster finish, accented with gleaming copper rivets. Here, three large curtained booths are available for more intimate gatherings.

Chicago Rare speakeasy bar (Image credit: Photography by Natelee Cocks. Courtesy of Avroko)

(Image credit: Photography by Natelee Cocks. Courtesy of Avroko)

La Pergola is an alternative dining room that breaks away from the restaurant’s moody ambience and offers an outdoor terrace, where a circular banquette encircles the base of a large tree. Inside, the fully air-conditioned space draws inspiration from Chicago’s Greek and Mediterranean immigrant communities, showcasing a lush, overgrown Mediterranean-style garden. Adjacent to this is the Cigar Lounge. Throughout, guests can enjoy entertainment including live jazz performances, swing bands and retro playlists.

La Pergola at Chicago Rare (Image credit: Photography by Natelee Cocks. Courtesy of Avroko)

Chicago Rare features signature dishes highlighting USDA Prime beef sourced from farms across the USA, whether freshly prepared or aged to perfection. Standout dishes include the Chicago Crusher burger, Black Angus braised short ribs, strip loin, Black Angus tomahawk and braised lamb shank. Accompanying the succulent meats are a range of signature sauces, diverse side dishes and artisanal bread. A live grill showcases the team cooking over live fire, all under the helm of executive chef Christian Gosselin.

La Pergola at Chicago Rare (Image credit: Photography by Natelee Cocks. Courtesy of Avroko)

La Pergola at Chicago Rare (Image credit: Photography by Natelee Cocks. Courtesy of Avroko)

Chicago Rare is located inside the Four Seasons Resort and Residences at The Pearl-Qatar, fourseasons.com