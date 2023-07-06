The Ned Doha by David Chipperfield transforms iconic modernist Qatar building

The Ned Doha, a new boutique hotel and urban retreat in the heart of the Middle Eastern city, has opened its doors; the result of an elegant transformation of the former Ministry of Interior building of Qatar by Chipperfield Architects. 2023 Pritzker Prize-winning architect David Chipperfield and his team worked in collaboration with Soho House Design on the interiors and the adaptive reuse of one of the oldest and most historical brutalist architecture structures in the country – dating from the 1970s.

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

The Ned Doha by David Chipperfield

The Ned Doha is housed in a building originally designed by Lebanese architect William Sednaoui. Placed next to Al Bidda park, and in close proximity to the Diwan (the Emir's seat of government) and the Grand Mosque, the structure is not only part of the city's heritage but also one of its most prominent 20th century structures – as well as a fine example of brutalism worldwide.

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

The ministry's generous four storeys were renovated and redesigned over a period of two years. While adaptations were implemented as necessary to fit its new use and 21st century requirements, key elements of the building's identity were carefully maintained – such as the geometric façade and the original concrete waffle ceilings in the bedrooms.

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

Meanwhile, a selection of new, high-quality materials, such as green Tinos marble for stairs and lift cores, white Calacatta marble for the interior walls and light-coloured travertine for the podium, were added to wrap the space in subtle luxury.

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

David Chipperfield said: 'Transforming the striking former Qatar Ministry building – one of the earliest in Doha’s urban development – has been a rewarding process. We are excited to see how our project demonstrates the value of reuse and contributes towards the growing movement to preserve Doha’s architectural heritage. Ensuring continuity and diversity in the built environment is fundamental to our sense of place, identity and quality of life.'

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

(Image credit: Simon Menges)

