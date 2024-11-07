Midtown Manhattan restaurant Ánimo! takes its cues from Mexican morning rituals

Just opened in Midtown Manhattan, Ánimo! is a new kind of Mexican restaurant specialised in reimagined breakfast and lunch classics like huevos rancheros and chilaquiles. Responding to the focus on dishes traditionally served earlier in the day, multidisciplinary artist and designer Jordana Maisie delved deep into various ‘morning rituals’ from throughout Mexico when outfitting the restaurant's pared-back yet expressive and textured interior, and even its exterior.

Discover Midtown Manhattan restaurant Ánimo!

The restaurant’s exterior was reclad (Image credit: Courtesy of Ánimo)

‘Looking at the long-established tradition of communal breakfasts and the preparation of foods like tamales and hot chocolate, and the importance of coffee in day-to-day life, encouraged my team and I to lean into a design sensibility that optimised flow and generosity,’ Maisie says. ‘The colour palette selected was inspired by Mexican landscapes, pottery, and textiles – vibrant colours and earthy tones that evoke warmth and community.’

Inside Ánimo! (Image credit: Courtesy of Ánimo)

The especially compact but narrow street-level haunt unfolds with a central point of sale and baked goods display that promotes a sense of social interaction and collaborative cooking. The curvilinear quality of its terrazzo countertop carries through to the tile-clad banquettes that emerge off to one side with custom table tops produced using natural sapele hardwood.

Colour, texture and curves characterise the space (Image credit: Courtesy of Ánimo)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ánimo)

‘Other materials include handmade ceramics that reflect traditional craftsmanship, with a contemporary edge of brushed aluminium surfaces that help to move light across the interior,’ Maisie adds. ‘It was important for us to maximise natural light to create a warm atmosphere, echoing the early morning sun. Each nook corresponds to a set of operable bay windows for filtering daylight, enabling natural ventilation, and maintaining sight lines back to the streetscape.’

(Image credit: Courtesy of Ánimo)

Another major part of the project was the recladding of the exterior, something that is rarely done in New York but that was integral to establishing Ánimo!’s place in the neighbourhood and cementing its brand identity.

‘In New York City, the focus on the interior often overshadows the façade, but a corner condition in NYC is rare, and we felt the intersection of Second Avenue and 53rd Street wanted to disrupt the typical uniform flat, painted or aluminum-clad storefronts that line the avenues,’ the designer says. ‘The façade is what interfaces between the interior and the street. The same convex and geometric patterned texture found inside comes through this especially fluted component.

The exterior cladding (Image credit: Courtesy of Ánimo)

Exterior detail (Image credit: Courtesy of Ánimo)

‘Throughout the project, we balanced tradition with contemporary design by incorporating sleek lines and modern amenities, ensuring the space feels relevant to today’s lifestyle while honouring its roots,’ Maisie concludes. ‘Every aspect of our design reflects our commitment to honouring tradition while embracing innovation. From the clean lines of our contemporary furniture to the vibrant murals that pay homage to Mexico’s rich cultural heritage, this spatial design invites diners to embark on a journey of discovery with every visit.’

Ánimo! is located at 1004 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10022, United States, animonyc.com