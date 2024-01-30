Ambra Copenhagen marries traditional Italian cuisine with sleek Danish design
Ambra Copenhagen is Space Copenhagen’s latest design-centred hospitality venture
Space Copenhagen has recently completed the interiors of Ambra Copenhagen, the newest restaurant in the Danish capital, led by Chef Andreas Bagh, who is also the mastermind behind Restaurant Esmée in Kongens Nytorv Copenhagen. Located in the city’s buzzing street of Store Kongensgade, Ambra Copenhagen notably combines Italian culinary traditions with sleek Danish design.
‘Ambra is all about unpretentious dining,’ say Signe Bindslev Henriksen and Peter Bundgaard Rützou, co-founders of Space Copenhagen. ‘It’s the perfect place for a casual, easy and relaxed night out on any day,’ they continue.
Ambra Copenhagen: comforting Italian food in the Danish capital
The warm and inviting interior boasts double-height ceilings with exposed industrial details, which honour the heritage of the building. From towering banquette seating to a chandelier suspended in mid-air, the restaurant brims with thoughtful touches that beckon guests to sit and unwind.
The Danish touch is clear in the curated seating – from softly upholstered banquettes to lounge chairs by Arne Jacobsen and dining seating from Gebruder Thonet. Meanwhile, tables in brown travertine and yellow marble contribute to a sophisticated colour scheme, accentuated by light chalky walls treated with marble paint. Burnt colour tones dominate the millwork and furniture, with upholstery incorporating fabrics from Dedar, Pierre Frey, Kvadrat, and FuturLiberty.
Vintage pieces, including those from Barbara Werner’s Holly Golightly store, and Italian brass shell lamps deliver a timeless appeal to the space. In addition, an 18th-century handwoven Gobelins tapestry featuring a dreamy landscape of peach trees adds a playful touch.
Lit by amber-coloured blown wall sconces, a lowered passage leads guests through various dining areas. The Raw Bar, illuminated by ‘Seine’ ceiling lights from Space Copenhagen for Gubi, tempts with champagne, fresh oysters, caviar, and seafood. The rear dining space, framed by an industrial metal and glass structure, emanates warmth and intimacy.
In the main restaurant, a generous open kitchen emerges, with burnished glazed tiles on the walls. Bespoke chandeliers inspired by the front bar, and rattan wall sconces from Atelier Vime illuminate the space. Heavy linen curtains and woven bistro sheers pay homage to Italian culinary traditions.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
