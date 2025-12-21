A hot pink carousel just touched down in the Swiss Alps, thanks to Carsten Höller
At Kulm Hotel St. Moritz, the artist transformed a familiar childhood carousel into a meditation on time and being
This winter, the snow-covered surroundings of Kulm Hotel St. Moritz get a jolt of colour thanks to a playful installation by German-Belgian artist Carsten Höller – a hot pink carousel. The installation is impossible to miss with its pink-tinged mirrored panels gleaming against the all-white alpine landscape.
Carsten Höller unveils ‘Pink Mirror Carousel’ at Kulm Hotel St. Moritz
Installed on the hotel’s ice rink, opposite the Kulm Country Club, Pink Mirror Carousel masquerades as a simple amusement ride. In reality, science-loving Höller has reengineered the nostalgic artefact into something more exacting. Unlike a conventional ride, which completes a rotation in seconds, this version is calibrated to turn once every two minutes, operating as a precise clock. Its upper section rotates counterclockwise, while the middle turns in the opposite direction. The point is not speed but contemplation: riders become part of the sculpture, simultaneously reflecting and reflected.
Carousels are a recurring theme throughout Höller's practice (second only to mushrooms) and function as ‘confusion machines’ that disrupt our sense of time.
‘This is a sculpture with people inside, animating the inanimate, the mechanical, the lifeless rotation, with the realness of human bodies being transported through their own biological time,' the artist explains. 'A dream machine that may disappoint children expecting to be whirled around, while rewarding those reflecting on the essence of being.'
The work follows the opening of his large-scale artwork Stockholm Slides (2025) at Moderna Museet in the Swedish capital where Höller lives and also runs Brutalisten, his one-ingredient, ‘brutalist’ restaurant.
Kulm Hotel St. Moritz is located at Via Veglia 18, 7500 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. A self-declared flâneuse, she feels most inspired when taking the role of a cultural observer – chronicling the essence of cities and remote corners through their nuances, rituals, and people. Her work lives at the intersection of art, design, and culture, often shaped by conversations with the photographers who capture these worlds through their lens.
-
Patricia Urquiola reveals an imaginative inner world in ‘Meta-Morphosa’
From hybrid creatures and marine motifs to experimental materials and textiles, Meta-Morphosa presents a concentrated view of Patricia Urquiola’s recent work
-
These illuminating interviews tell the story of 2025 in style, from Rick Owens to runway magic
Exploring themes of creativity, resilience and facing fashion’s future, a series of intriguing conversations from the style pages of Wallpaper* in 2025
-
This LA-based furniture designer finds a rhythm in music and making
Wallpaper* Future Icons: LA-based Ah Um Design Studio's expressive furniture features zig-zagging wooden frames, mohair and boucle upholstery, and a distinctive use of tiles
-
Swiss unveils new long-haul cabins, including a superior double bed suite
Four redesigned cabins, five types of business seats, and two exclusive first-class suites. Here’s what Swiss is betting on for its next-generation fleet
-
Herzog & de Meuron redefines Swiss hospitality with Les Trois Rois hotel transformation
The Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning studio expands the hotel with a striking restaurant and bar, a sprawling presidential suite, and a decadent rooftop spa
-
In Gstaad, a seasonal restaurant takes alpine dining to new heights
Monti nods to regional craftsmanship with furniture carved from locally-sourced elm and a seasonal menu from chef Martin Göschel
-
48 hours in Geneva: seek Le Corbusier, lakeside sauna, and Swiss chocs
With Watches and Wonders 2025 in Geneva from 1-7 April, here are the city’s best downtime delights, from bars to bathing
-
A minimalist, off-grid Swiss cabin redefines the ski-in, ski-out experience
Perched above a millennia-old glacier, Cabane Tortin is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for athletic adventure-seekers – expect drama at 3,000m
-
Tour St Moritz hotel Badrutt’s Palace’s plush new wing with architect Antonio Citterio
‘You have to feel the mountains,’ says Antonio Citterio as he walks us through the new Serlas Wing, his contemporary take on Alpine vernacular at a hotel he knows well
-
2025 getaways: where Wallpaper* editors will be travelling to this year
From the Japanese art islands of Naoshima and Teshima to the Malaysian tropical paradise of Langkawi, here’s where Wallpaper* editors plan to travel to in 2025
-
The cosiest alpine retreats to book in Europe
Browse the Wallpaper* edit of European alpine retreats where to fully embrace the ski season