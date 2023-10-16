Lake Como’s Il Sereno launches its new ‘Swim Up Suite’

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Il Sereno, perched on the waters of Lake Como’s southeastern shore in the charming town of Torno, has remained a refreshing departure from the region’s classic hotels since it first opened its doors seven years ago. Built on top of an existing arched stone boathouse - or a Darsena - against the dramatic backdrop of the Italian Alps, the hotel was the first newly constructed venue of its kind in the area for decades. It is the work of Spanish architect and designer Patricia Urquiola, who was behind nearly everything from the architecture and the interiors to the uniforms and even the hotel’s fleet of boats.

Enjoy Il Sereno's Darsena Lago Suite a Lake Como fairytale

This season, the property launched the Darsena Lago Suite. ‘The best way to really experience the beauty of Lake Como is from the water,’ says Luis Contreras, owner of Il Sereno. The largest of the property’s 30 rooms, and the only of its kind, the new suite unfolds over 186 sqm to include a master bedroom, two bathrooms, a dining room, wet bar, multimedia room and a spacious terrace with direct access to the lake.

From here, guests can spend hot summer days alternating between lounging on their private day bed and taking dips in the cool waters, or as part of the room’s offering, hop into one of the hotel’s slick Riva yachts for a scenic cruise past the tumble of villages and sumptuous neoclassical villas that scatter the steep verdant hillsides.

Wearied after a day spent stopping at key swimming spots like the fairytale stone Civera Bridge that locals dive into the waters from, the ‘Swim Up Suite’ - as it’s otherwise known - is the perfect retreat to return to. Like the rest of the hotel, warm walnut wood, terrazzo flooring, travertine and marble form a natural canvas. This is embellished by custom details like the upholstered bed headboard, featuring a water motif in cool grey tones, alongside furnishings - some from Urquiola’s own collection - by Italian brands like Cassina, Moroso, B&B Italia, Molteni & C, and Flos, in hues of greens and light blues that mirror the colours of the lake outside.

With the hotel’s new in-room breakfast offering - where delicious dishes from syrup drizzled waffles to eggs benedict are delivered on a gorgeous custom trolley designed by Urquiola - you might find it hard to leave the suite. But if you can tear yourself away, the rest of the hotel continues to be a design joy to experience.

From the central, floating, stacked walnut staircase, wander upstairs to the Lobby Bar and terrace - the best place to watch the sun go down - for an aperitivo, before heading back down to the Michelin starred restaurant - located in the original arched stone boathouse - where chef Raffaele Lenzi serves a menu of elevated Italian dishes like the Iberico plum served with kimchi and broccoli cream, or the spaghetti with cashew butter, tonka bean and perilla vinegar.

