Yonder Escalante reinvents glamping in the Utah Desert
Yonder Escalante is the ultimate eight-hectare hospitality experience, leaving no stone (or cactus) unturned
The lure of venturing deep into the American desert has long captivated intrepid travellers. For generations, taking a road trip across the vast Southwest represented a rite of passage. Capturing the sentiment of desert escape while still meeting the latest standards, Yonder Escalante is a new eight-hectare hospitality concept situated at the edge of Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, near Bryce Canyon National Park and only a few hours' drive from Las Vegas.
Featuring trend-conscious amenities like food trucks, a fully-equipped bathhouse spa, an oversized pool, an outdoor cinema, and a comprehensive suite of activities (both on- and off-site), the reimagined glamping site centres on a series of carefully refurbished airstream trailers, RV, and more rustic campsites.
Yonder Escalante introduces 22 custom-designed luxe cabins
Just this spring, Yonder Escalante introduced 22 custom-designed luxe cabins. These game-changing structures all feature en-suite bathrooms. The 385 sq ft 'tiny homes' are all appointed with a plush queen-sized bed and queen-sized sofa sleeper to comfortably fit up to four people. The units come complete with a marble-top double sink vanity, lighted mirrors, and personal outdoor heated showers that let guests experience a sense of open-air sensory escape. Roughing it never seemed so lavish.
'We're thrilled for guests to experience this elevated new lodging experience, which offers a chic artisan aesthetic and the utmost convenience, comfort, and privacy for travellers exploring beautiful Southern Utah,' says Charles Tate, founder and CEO of Yonder. 'Since Yonder Escalante's inception, we've seen an influx of people eager to get out of cities and connect with nature and each other in meaningful ways. Our new cabins are a direct response to positive feedback from our loyal guests, and we're excited for new and returning travellers to experience this new chapter of Yonder Escalante.'
Tate and his team called on Koll-Arch's principal, Kenneth Klapper, to design the new additions in the minimalistic, low-slung desert-dwelling style of the property's other facilities – a nod to the nostalgia of the American desert landscape. National cabin expert TimberHut was brought in for construction. Sleek black and dark teak exteriors give way to floor-to-ceiling windows, letting guests remain fully immersed in nature within the cosiness of an insulated enclosure. Hardwood flooring, eclectic rugs, and vintage-inspired décor promote relaxation and help tie the concept together.
