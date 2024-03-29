Warren Street Hotel is a colourful marvel in downtown Tribeca
The Warren Street Hotel boasts a distinct blue façade by Stonehill Taylor and eclectic interiors by Kit Kemp Design Studio
Among the cobblestone streets and red brick accents found in downtown Tribeca, Firmdale Hotels’ third New York property, the Warren Street Hotel, sticks out with its striking blue exterior and bright yellow top by architecture firm, Stonehill Taylor. The property, which is the sister hotel to Crosby Street in SoHo and The Whitby in Midtown, comes from the hands of British designer and Firmdale founder, Kit Kemp, and her daughters, Minnie and Willow.
Step inside the art-filled Warren Street Hotel
Celebrating the area’s history as a 19th-century textiles hub, the Warren Street Hotel boasts Kemp’s own designed and found fabrics, including her latest collaborations with Christopher Farr Cloth, GP&J Baker and Spode. Also worth pointing out is the standout collection of specially commissioned art, adding an extra layer of eclecticism to the dynamic design atmosphere – from sculptors Tony Cragg and Wendell Castle to Kemp’s range of ‘Tall Trees’ fine bone china tableware for Spode.
Reflecting on the building’s façade design, Stonehill Taylor tells Wallpaper*: ‘We took inspiration from Tribeca’s historic iron-tight industrial loft buildings, but gave it a new character with a distinctive bright cerulean framework juxtaposed with the yellow rooftop. The 135-foot-tall structure’s unique use of expansive windows framed by high beams creates the appearance of a 1900s iron-tight design structure.’
As for the interiors, Kemp points out: ‘We sought out and commissioned our favourite artists and sculptors to create original pieces, and curated the very best from our collections dreamt up in our design studio to fashion a very individual ambience that feels exciting and exclusive to our third New York hotel.’
The Warren Street Hotel offers 69 individually designed bedrooms and suites that are bathed with natural light from the floor-to-ceiling windows and showcase Kemp’s distinctive style via intricately embellished headboards, bespoke lighting, and custom-designed tableware. Additionally, many suites boast beautifully landscaped terraces and gardens, with wooden trellises sparkling with lights while ferns, cedars and pollinating plants encourage wildlife.
Notably, at the heart of Warren Street Hotel lies the Warren Street Bar and Restaurant, a modern brasserie serving a classic menu infused with global influences. Large artworks adorn the walls, leading guests to the Orangery, where illuminated handmade ceramic pots and a collection of British craft await.
