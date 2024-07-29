The Hoxton, Vienna is a hotel rooted in history and quirkiness

The Hoxton, Vienna opens its doors in the city’s culturally affluent third district: an area with a rich cultural landscape, including renowned museums and prestigious art and music schools. Situated near historic landmarks like the 18th-century Belvedere Palace and the 19th-century Vienna State Opera, the hotel splices the city’s rich heritage with the modern, thoughtful design that defines the British hospitality brand.

The Hoxton, Vienna

The Hoxton, Vienna's façade (Image credit: Photography by Ana Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers & Architects)

The new hotel, which serves as The Hoxton group’s 15th property globally (from London, including Southwark, to Los Angeles), is housed within the former headquarters of the Austrian Economic Chambers, constructed in the 1950s by Austrian architect Carl Appel. BWM Designers & Architects undertook its conversion, ensuring the façade retained its original characteristics while eschewing modern additions. As Markus Kaplan, partner at the studio, describes, this approach brings ‘the starkness and austerity of postwar architecture to contemporary building culture’.

Lobby at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Julius Hirtzberger)

Lobby at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Ana Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers & Architects)

Within the marble-clad landmark, 196 homely rooms and a dynamic range of amenities designed by AIME Studios emerge; first in line is a two-storey lobby boasting original terrazzo flooring, columns wrapped in fluted anodised aluminium and a dramatic back-lit staircase. From the Paris- and New York-inspired Bouvier bistro restaurant to the basement speakeasy named Salon Paradise, and Cayo Coco, the Cuban-inspired rooftop bar and pool, it becomes clear that the Ennismore-founded interior design firm has succeeded in honouring the Austrian midcentury aesthetic while incorporating playful and elegant touches, such as the locally sourced, vintage furniture, rich textures and geometric shapes seen throughout.

Staircase at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Ana Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers & Architects)

Cosy bedroom at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Julius Hirtzberger)

A first for The Hoxton brand is the hotel’s Auditorium, featuring tiered cinema-style seating, striped walls and striking electric-blue drapes, all within a spacious 300 sq m area. The versatile venue can host myriad events, from comedy shows to acoustic performances. Meanwhile, a meeting and event room dubbed the Apartment blends classic coffeehouse culture with a traditional Austrian restaurant atmosphere. Unique artwork curated by Sterling Art adorns The Hoxton, Vienna, including an abstract botanical piece by Austrian artist Rini Spiel in the lobby and an oil painting of the Konzerthaus façade by local artist Rudolf Fitz.

The Hoxton, Vienna is located at Rudolf-Sallinger-Platz 1, thehoxton.com

Bouvier bistro restaurant at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Julius Hirtzberger)

Salon Paradise at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Julius Hirtzberger)

Apartment, events space at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Julius Hirtzberger)

Cayo Coco rooftop bar at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Julius Hirtzberger)

Rooftop pool at The Hoxton, Vienna (Image credit: Photography by Ana Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers & Architects)