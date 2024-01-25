Take a dip at Badeschloss Hotel, a storied bathing sanctuary in Austria

The historic Badeschloss Hotel has recently reopened its doors in the Wes Anderson-esque municipality of Bad Gastein, within Austria’s Salzburg province. Leading the restoration project was Vienna-based architecture firm BWM Designers & Architects, which aimed to rejuvenate the splendour of the property on Straubingerplatz, located next to the scenic Gastein waterfall, and also added a 13-storey extension.

The Badeschloss Hotel in Bad Gastein, Austria

BWM Designers & Architects’ 13-storey new addition to the hotel’s historic building (Image credit: Photography by Eduardo Gellner. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

The Badeschloss, which translates as ‘bathing castle’, was originally built in the late 18th century as a public spa, and it has a rich history, having hosted German Emperor Wilhelm I and later served as a military spa. After a period as a hotel from the 1920s, the building had more recently fallen into disrepair.

Hotel Badeschloss reception area (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

Hotel Badeschloss’ curated art concept (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

‘Working with the layers of the past’ served as the guiding redesign principle for the landmark’s renaissance. BWM designer and architect Erich Bernard explains, ‘It is [always] important to us to work with – and not against – the remnants and layers of the past. It’s precisely those layers that give old buildings their charm and special appeal and make them unique.’

Hotel Badeschloss’ Fireplace Lounge (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

Hotel Badeschloss’ Salon (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

Hotel Badeschloss’ Dining Room (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

The interior design, inspired by Belgian choreographer Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker’s production entitled Mystery Sonatas / for Rosa, injected a contemporary touch to the appeal of the old building.

As for the new building, ‘the façade was designed as a double-skinned, coloured-concrete construction‘, says Markus Kaplan of BWM Designers & Architects.

‘The fact that the skins have different thicknesses gives the façade a lively appearance and a relief-like character that blends into the Alpine surroundings,’ adds BWM project manager Martina Lehner.

Hotel Badeschloss detail (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

The 102 guest rooms span the original structure and a new addition. Some feature a freestanding tub (or even a double) and a private sauna, and are designed around the concept of ‘a bath you can spend the night in’ – the idea being that guests can transform their accommodation into a private spa with additional wellness options. In-house restaurant Auntie Heidi serves breakfast and dinner, and there are two bars.

Hotel Badeschloss’ room (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

Hotel Badeschloss’ room detail (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

Hotel Badeschloss’ suite views (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

Ascending to the Alpine Swim Club spa that tops off the hotel, guests are treated to three floors of bubbling vitality, including a rooftop pool with crystal glass steps. Cobalt blue, yellow and terracotta accents amid tiled, wooden and terrazzo surfaces set a welcoming tone.

The sauna area on the 12th floor offers panoramic views, a seraglio bath, a Finnish sauna, and a herbal pine sauna, emphasising the hotel’s bathing culture.

Hotel Badeschloss Spa (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

Hotel Badeschloss Spa (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

Hotel Badeschloss Spa (Image credit: Photography by Ana Sampaio Barros. Courtesy of BWM Designers and Architects)

BWM Designers & Architects teamed up with Andrea von Goetz, the creator of art festivals Sommer Frische Kunst and Art Bad Gastein, to curate the hotel's art concept. A group of contemporary artists from Bad Gastein and beyond contributed their exclusive works to create a unique offering within the space.

Hotel Badeschloss’ views (Image credit: Photography by Eduardo Gellner. Courtesy of BWM Architects and Designers)

bwm.at

travelcharme.com