City hotspot The Dolli rethinks Athens’ elegance

City living meets Greek tranquillity in the new Athens hotspot The Dolli hotel. Located in a 1925 neoclassical building in the heart of Athens, the light-filled hotel marries classic architectural detailing with original art and contemporary interior design.

(Image credit: The Dolli)

‘My prospect was to reimagine Athens’ allure and create a home base for travellers who don’t only want to see the most ancient city of all, but to live it,’ says hotel owner and creator Mari Daskalantonakis, on what inspired the design. ‘To walk in its heart, explore the monuments, feel the energy and enjoy the vibrancy. The beauty of the listed building, designed by the Greek stellar architect Andreas Kriezis in 1925 (he designed the Hellenic Parliament building as well), became the driving force of inspiration for the interiors, the materials we used, the collection of art and design we aimed to present as part of The Dolli character.’

(Image credit: The Dolli)

Located in Plaka, moments from the Acropolis, the hotel nods to its Greek heritage, from the 18th-century antiques to the ancient Macedonian motif featured throughout the space, preserved and restored by Andreas Kriezis. Contemporary design, such as custom-made furniture from Pierre Augustin Rose, meets historic art from Pablo Picasso and Jean Cocteau.

(Image credit: The Dolli)

‘The restoration of the façade was a demanding process, as we aimed at paying homage to Kriezis’ grandeur and gifting a gem for Athens,’ adds Daskalantonakis. ‘A major challenge was the rooftop. An abandoned, forgotten rooftop with the most spectacular views Athens: the Acropolis and the Parthenon, monuments like the Ancient Agora, and the 19th- and early 20th-century houses and buildings of Plaka. It’s a unique viewpoint of the classical world, where time stands still.’

She describes the challenge as ‘How to treat an Athenian rooftop and not compete with the Acropolis. How to include it in the guests’ experience and make it stay with them forever. The challenge was taken up by Stelios Kois, a distinguished contemporary Greek architect. He’s a genius of understatement. He embraced my vision, and created what was to become Dolli’s restaurant. He gave a humble piece of divine architecture to Athens.’

thedolli.com