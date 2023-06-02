Monument Athens is a Greek architectural icon reborn

Monument Athens is not only one of the Greek capital's newest luxury hospitality offerings; it also offers a bridge between Athens' past, present and future, housed in a precious listed historic structure in the city's centre – a neoclassical building from 1881 designed by German-born architect Ernst Ziller (who is behind over 500 structures across Greece, including key municipal buildings such as the Presidential Mansion and the National Archaeological Museum). The particular piece, located in the Psiri neighbourhood, has now been sensitively transformed by Athenian architecture studio MPlusM into a contemporary hotel, preserving its original features, while being updated for the 21st century.

(Image credit: Dimitris Poupalos)

Monument Athens: an icon reborn

Now, Monument Athens can proudly show off its original detailing – from gypsum decoration on ceilings and walls, to carved marble balconies, columns and murals. These have been delicately restored to their former glory, while complemented with a modern context of natural materials, and a mix of contemporary, vintage and bespoke furniture.

(Image credit: Dimitris Poupalos)

The hotel offers a boutique nine rooms – each with its own identity, as well as high ceilings and customised architectural details designed to elevate the guest experience. The grandeur of Athenian neo-classicism and its glamour are mixed here with modern amenities, such as a 24-hour concierge service, a wellness spa and rooftop access.

(Image credit: Dimitris Poupalos)

Monument Athens is 'a work of art', its team highlight. It has, as its name suggests, been recognised as a 'monument' to be preserved for future generations, as designated by the Greek Ministry of Culture; and it is one that has been reborn through meticulous restoration, design and respect to a classic's integrity and character.

monumenthotelathens.com

mplusm.gr