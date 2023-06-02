Monument Athens is a Greek architectural icon reborn
Monument Athens is a hotel housed in a historic Greek structure redesigned by local architecture studio MPlusM
Monument Athens is not only one of the Greek capital's newest luxury hospitality offerings; it also offers a bridge between Athens' past, present and future, housed in a precious listed historic structure in the city's centre – a neoclassical building from 1881 designed by German-born architect Ernst Ziller (who is behind over 500 structures across Greece, including key municipal buildings such as the Presidential Mansion and the National Archaeological Museum). The particular piece, located in the Psiri neighbourhood, has now been sensitively transformed by Athenian architecture studio MPlusM into a contemporary hotel, preserving its original features, while being updated for the 21st century.
Monument Athens: an icon reborn
Now, Monument Athens can proudly show off its original detailing – from gypsum decoration on ceilings and walls, to carved marble balconies, columns and murals. These have been delicately restored to their former glory, while complemented with a modern context of natural materials, and a mix of contemporary, vintage and bespoke furniture.
The hotel offers a boutique nine rooms – each with its own identity, as well as high ceilings and customised architectural details designed to elevate the guest experience. The grandeur of Athenian neo-classicism and its glamour are mixed here with modern amenities, such as a 24-hour concierge service, a wellness spa and rooftop access.
Monument Athens is 'a work of art', its team highlight. It has, as its name suggests, been recognised as a 'monument' to be preserved for future generations, as designated by the Greek Ministry of Culture; and it is one that has been reborn through meticulous restoration, design and respect to a classic's integrity and character.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
-
Bee my love: Chaumet draws honeycombs in fluid gold and diamonds
Chaumet’s new additions to the ‘Bee My Love’ jewellery collection nod to the jewellery maison’s heritage
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Discover the newest jewel on the Amalfi Coast
The Anantara Convento di Amalfi Grand Hotel draws from traditional design codes
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
A Trellick tower apartment’s contemporary makeover
A Trellick tower apartment gets a contemporary makeover by architecture studio Buchholzberlin and art consultant Peter Heimer
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Amanzoe in Greece is a temple to luxury
Designed by the late American architect Ed Tuttle, Amanzoe, the renowned resort's Greek outpost, is a heavenly hilltop retreat in the Peloponnese
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
W Costa Navarino is a global destination with a local approach
Tombazis & Associates Architects designs W Costa Navarino, the latest addition to the luxury Peloponnese hospitality destination
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
Noūs Santorini hotel is a haven of minimalism in the Greek islands
The minimalist haven that is Noūs Santorini, designed by Divercity Architects in collaboration with MPlusM, opens on the Greek Aegean island
By Ellie Stathaki • Last updated
-
A77 Suites by Andronis — Athens, Greece
By Daven Wu • Last updated
-
Monsieur Didot — Athens, Greece
By Daven Wu • Last updated
-
Andronis Arcadia — Santorini, Greece
By John O’Ceallaigh • Last updated
-
Parīlio — Paros, Greece
By Lauren Ho • Last updated
-
White Ark — Santorini, Greece
By Daven Wu • Last updated