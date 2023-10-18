Athens restaurant Gallina serves contemporary design and culinary fusion
Gallina is a new Athens restaurant by Objects of Common Interest, mixing contemporary design and fusion cuisine at the Greek capital
A new Athens restaurant has landed in the Greek capital's central neighbourhood of Koukaki. Gallina, the latest interior by award winning studio Objects of Common Interest, expertly fuses art, design, and gastronomy to a concept supported by the founders' Leonidas Trampoukis, Eleni Petaloti architecture arm - LOT office for architecture. The result was conceived to provide not only a world class eatery for its guests, but also express the restaurant owner Philippos Tsangrides's sensibility and experiences of world travel and love of culinary culture.
Gallina: an Athens restaurant by Objects of Common Interest
' The core mission behind Gallina restaurant was to create more than just a conventional restaurant,' the designers write. ' There is a clear intention to offer the visitor the experience of being an active user and fully immersed in the fusion of art, design, and gastronomy. [We] reflected all the above values and ideas and translated them into tangible forms, materials, and textures.'
Spanning a boutique 105 sq m, Gallina has a capacity of just 38 people. The design makes the most of the space's tall ceilings, adding subtle grandeur through height, and luxurious materials, such as the custom-made marble tables and chairs, bar and an open kitchen.
Stainless steel and soft wood complete the interior material palette. As the owner is a collector, the restaurant incorporates his passion through moments that celebrate art; such as the hand-knotted wool and silk tapestry by artist Jannis Varelas, which graces the wall in front of a light column.
Meanwhile, a staircase towards the back leads visitors to the mezzanine upstairs, where private dinning and wine tasting are on offer. Here, a wall shelving and cabinet system showcases the extensive wine collection on site.
Ellie Stathaki is the Architecture Editor at Wallpaper*. She trained as an architect at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki in Greece and studied architectural history at the Bartlett in London. Now an established journalist, she has been a member of the Wallpaper* team since 2006, visiting buildings across the globe and interviewing leading architects such as Tadao Ando and Rem Koolhaas. Ellie has also taken part in judging panels, moderated events, curated shows and contributed in books, such as The Contemporary House (Thames & Hudson, 2018) and Glenn Sestig Architecture Diary (2020).
