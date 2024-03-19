Sydney’s The Darling shows off its playful and sophisticated suites
The Darling in Sydney unveils its recently renovated suites by Fender Katsalidis, paying homage to the surrounding cityscape
The Darling hotel at The Star Sydney – an entertainment hub amid the yacht-studded harbours of Pyrmont – has seen an interior refresh, with luxurious new suites befitting its location. International design practice Fender Katsalidis made sure to balance sophistication with a playful and colourful twist.
The Darling in Sydney
The Star encompasses various food and beverage options, a casino and an array of event and function spaces, as well as The Darling, whose sixteen suites have been through an extensive, two-year refurbishment. Wanting to make the rooms a place of rest and relaxation, the design practice focused on comfort, with soft furnishings and carpeted floors.
Curves are a key design element, evident in sofas, lighting fixtures, and stools, and balanced by linear table tops, shelving, and kitchen countertops. The colour red is threaded through each suite as a signature element, and is most evident in the penthouse’s karaoke room, which is enveloped in sultry red hues. Guests can sing to their heart’s content, as each room features suitable acoustics for a high level of privacy.
Reflecting on the project, Fender Katsalidis’ associate principal, Catherine Allington, says, ‘Our goal with refurbishing the two levels is to offer captivating experiences and one-of-a-kind memories through design. With this intention, each guest suite is reimagined to have its own unique visual and sensory journey, creating distinctive moments that oscillate between playfulness and respite.
‘The deluxe penthouse suite with the all-red karaoke room is unrestrained in its playfulness, so this is counteracted with an equally enhanced atmosphere of restfulness through the hues of soft greys and sages in the bedrooms.
‘Slight variations were also applied to the interpretations of each suite, as we were working with many existing finishes being retained. Applying this nuanced approach created experiential vignettes and a level of personalisation that sustains a continued sense of discovery and excitement for recurring guests.’
thedarling.com, fkaustralia.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
