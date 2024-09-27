Sleep like a Prince at Airbnb’s Purple Rain house in Minneapolis

Airbnb is paying tribute to the musical genius of Prince with a chance to stay in the newly restored Purple Rain house, celebrating the film and song’s 40th anniversary. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile collaborations from the vacation rental giant, such as with Mathieu Lehanneur, designer of the Paris Olympic torch, who turned Musée D’Orsay’s clock room into an Airbnb, and last year’s Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse experience hosted by Ken.

Airbnb introduces Prince’s Purple Rain house

The Purple Rain house provides an immersive experience that serves as a nostalgic homage to the 1980s cult classic and features elements from the original set design, unreleased tracks and memorabilia from Prince’s personal collection. The Minneapolis house, an authentic tribute to the American singer’s hometown, will be available for 25 exclusive one-night stays, each priced at just $7 per person – a nod to Prince’s favourite number.

‘We were lucky enough to be a part of the music scene in Minneapolis during such a pivotal era for rock music, playing with Prince in one of the most successful bands of our generation and starring alongside him in the Purple Rain film,’ say Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman – aka musical duo Wendy & Lisa, Prince’s chief collaborators – who are hosts of the experience.

Inside, guests are invited to indulge in a spa that nods to the music video for ‘When Doves Cry’, or explore a closet brimming with Prince’s most fabled outfits – behind glass, so available solely for admiration. For those looking to embrace their inner artist, a selection of vibrant 1980s-inspired garments, complete with hair, accessories and eye make-up, is included. Downstairs, the decor boasts a characteristic purple velvet wallpaper, complemented by a vintage 1980s stereo preloaded with the very songs that inspired the film's protagonist, The Kid.

The Muse lounge features a piano, drums and a guitar, while The Kid’s bedroom is decked out to reflect the movie, complete with Prince’s personal tape collection, which includes one of his demo recordings. Wendy & Lisa claim that the highlight of the house is a ‘secret space’: to gain entry, guests must attempt to activate the hidden door; once inside, a game of clues heralds the chance to win exclusive rewards.

‘The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have. We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person,’ remark the hosts.

Prince’s Purple Rain house is available to view now on Airbnb, and a chance to book will open from 2 until 6 October 2024, airbnb.com