Revisiting Palazzo Margherita, Francis Ford Coppola’s Italian hideout
Palazzo Margherita is a magical retreat in Southern Italy’s lesser-known Basilicata region, designed by the Coppola family and Jacques Grange
There’s a possibility that The Godfather (1972) will be playing in the first-floor salon of Palazzo Margherita when you first arrive – a hint into the family affair that is the Francis Ford Coppola-owned property, which he acquired to restore in 2004. Much like his film’s narrative, which commences with a wedding before delving into themes of generational past, the tale behind Palazzo Margherita’s life as a boutique hotel begins with Sofia Coppola and Thomas Mars’ marriage ceremony at the property in 2011 – marking the completion of its restoration – ahead of its public inauguration in 2012.
Inside Palazzo Margherita
With Palazzo Margherita, Francis Ford Coppola introduced a part of Italy’s Basilicata region to the world, revealing a destination largely overlooked despite its beautiful white sand beaches, picturesque mountains, cave dwellings and scenic rocky bays. On a personal level, the American film director rediscovered his family roots in the remote town of Bernalda, where his grandfather was born.
Over the last decade, the property has gained a reputation as one of the finest boutique hotels in the region, being recognised by The Michelin Guide for the elegance of its interiors, by French designer Jacques Grange in collaboration with the Coppola family. The décor features restored marble floors, hand-painted fresco ceilings and custom-made North African-inspired tiles and furniture by Grange in honour of Francis’ Tunisian-born grandmother.
The Francis Suite, the largest of the nine guestrooms, features a wood-burning fireplace and a clawfoot bathtub, and the more feminine Sofia Suite has leafy murals. Continuing the family theme, the Roman Suite was created in collaboration with Roman Coppola (son of Francis), while the Gia Suite was a gift for Francis’ eponymous first granddaughter. All bedrooms on the first floor offer views of the main town square and the palazzo’s inner courtyard, while the ground-floor rooms open up to lush greenery.
Notably, Palazzo Margherita boasts one of the most well-preserved urban gardens in Basilicata. The verdant enclave features mature citrus trees, fragrant jasmine, bougainvillea, cascading wisteria and towering palms. During summer, a dark-tiled swimming pool offers a refreshing escape from the heat. The internal courtyard, which resembles a theatrical stage, is where, once a week, a feasting table emerges for communal grigliata (barbecue) dinners among the urns and vines.
Enjoy traditional Lucanian cuisine at the Cinecittà Bar-Bistrot Ristorante, while the Pool Bar dish up plates made with locally sourced organic ingredients. The Art Deco Bar, adorned with an antique Murano chandelier, is the perfect spot for pre-and post-dinner drinks, exuding an unmistakably Italian atmosphere. In addition, the upstairs salon houses a comprehensive library of classic art-house films, handpicked by Francis Ford Coppola for evening screenings.
Coming for 2024
This summer, the hotel plans to launch its very own pasta school. All guests at Palazzo Margherita will have the opportunity to take part in a complimentary pasta class in the hotel kitchen, guided by a team of experienced chefs. They will learn how to craft traditional handmade local pasta dough, using semolina flour made from grains cultivated in the nearby Pollino National Park, and a perfect Italian tomato sauce recipe will also be revealed.
Palazzo Margherita is located at 64 Corso Umberto I in Bernalda MT, thefamilycoppolahideaways.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
