This Kea island resort offers seclusion and sea views, just a short journey from Athens
The new One&Only Kea Island is an all-villa resort that delivers uninterrupted Aegean luxury in Greece’s Cyclades archipelago
Carved into the hills of the west side of Kea island, once known as the Water Island in Greek mythology, a new One&Only outpost emerges as a cove of serenity. Sprawling across 65 hectares, One&Only Kea Island, which offers one- and two-bedroom villas alongside branded residences available for purchase, takes direct inspiration from the region’s small villages, its elevated Aegean style and modern biophilic design principles. It is a second Greek property to open recently for the brand, following the One&Only Aesthesis, in Glyfada.
One&Only Kea Island
The Kea resort’s tiered layout is reminiscent of a traditional Greek amphitheatre, directly inspired by the nearby small hillside village of Ioulida. Acclaimed architect John Heah (of London-based Heah & Co, also behind The Connaught Grill) envisioned the 63 cliffside villas as boltholes of privacy and seclusion. Floor-to-ceiling windows lap onto a private terrace with infinity pools and unbound sea views of the Aegean and the dramatically rugged landscape of the island. Meanwhile, a colour palette of neutrals, beiges and subtle blues reflects the Aegean Sea’s calming presence. Each space breathes in natural light with high curved atriums and boasts locally sourced Volakas and Verde Rajasthan white marble panelling that flows seamlessly outdoors.
Perched atop the resort, the lobby and main building evoke the architectural spirit of the Acropolis with large pillars and an open-air square skylight allowing natural ventilation to flow throughout the property. On the lower floor, the main restaurant, Atria, offers a multi-tiered dining experience, wrapping gracefully around two sides of the hotel. Here, the island’s agrarian roots lie at the core, led by Dimitris Katsanos, who proudly showcases seasonal ingredients sourced from local Kea farms and producers alongside expert wine pairings from local sommelier Georgia Marouli. Guests can also head down to the Bond Beach Club, where canvas shades and midcentury furniture create a chic beach-side atmosphere.
One&Only Kea Island also beckons with its exceptional bars, including the sumptuous Èpicora Wine Bar, the refreshing Kaiki Pool Bar and the enigmatic Incognito Speakeasy Bar. The small in-house boutique, which supports local up-and-coming artists, currently stocks a recent collaboration with jewellery brand YSSO, whose exclusive collection draws inspiration from the region and its archaeological history.
The largest at any of the One&Only properties, the hotel’s spa is an architectural haven from the moment of entering. Guests walk through the three-storey waterfront spa, beneath a galvanised domed skylight, before reaching the pool. Through a partnership with Ayurvedic-led brand Subtle Energies, treatments embody ‘sophrosyne’, an ancient Greek concept of mind and body harmony using indigenous Kean botanicals.
Imogen Green is a freelance travel and lifestyle writer based in London. She focuses on finding the nuances of how lifestyle, art and culture are woven into the landscape of the places she visits. instagram.com/imogen.flw/
