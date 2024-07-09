This Kea island resort offers seclusion and sea views, just a short journey from Athens

Carved into the hills of the west side of Kea island, once known as the Water Island in Greek mythology, a new One&Only outpost emerges as a cove of serenity. Sprawling across 65 hectares, One&Only Kea Island, which offers one- and two-bedroom villas alongside branded residences available for purchase, takes direct inspiration from the region’s small villages, its elevated Aegean style and modern biophilic design principles. It is a second Greek property to open recently for the brand, following the One&Only Aesthesis, in Glyfada.

One&Only Kea Island

Kastriani Monastery on Kea Island (Image credit: Courtesy of One & Only Kea Island)

The Kea resort’s tiered layout is reminiscent of a traditional Greek amphitheatre, directly inspired by the nearby small hillside village of Ioulida. Acclaimed architect John Heah (of London-based Heah & Co, also behind The Connaught Grill) envisioned the 63 cliffside villas as boltholes of privacy and seclusion. Floor-to-ceiling windows lap onto a private terrace with infinity pools and unbound sea views of the Aegean and the dramatically rugged landscape of the island. Meanwhile, a colour palette of neutrals, beiges and subtle blues reflects the Aegean Sea’s calming presence. Each space breathes in natural light with high curved atriums and boasts locally sourced Volakas and Verde Rajasthan white marble panelling that flows seamlessly outdoors.

Guest bedroom (Image credit: Courtesy of One & Only Kea Island)

Guest bathroom (Image credit: Courtesy of One & Only Kea Island)

Two-bedroom villa terrace (Image credit: Courtesy of One & Only Kea Island)

Perched atop the resort, the lobby and main building evoke the architectural spirit of the Acropolis with large pillars and an open-air square skylight allowing natural ventilation to flow throughout the property. On the lower floor, the main restaurant, Atria, offers a multi-tiered dining experience, wrapping gracefully around two sides of the hotel. Here, the island’s agrarian roots lie at the core, led by Dimitris Katsanos, who proudly showcases seasonal ingredients sourced from local Kea farms and producers alongside expert wine pairings from local sommelier Georgia Marouli. Guests can also head down to the Bond Beach Club, where canvas shades and midcentury furniture create a chic beach-side atmosphere.

Atria restaurant (Image credit: Courtesy of One & Only Kea Island)

One&Only Kea Island also beckons with its exceptional bars, including the sumptuous Èpicora Wine Bar, the refreshing Kaiki Pool Bar and the enigmatic Incognito Speakeasy Bar. The small in-house boutique, which supports local up-and-coming artists, currently stocks a recent collaboration with jewellery brand YSSO, whose exclusive collection draws inspiration from the region and its archaeological history.

Beach access (Image credit: Courtesy of One & Only Kea Island)

The pool and Kaiki bar (Image credit: Courtesy of One & Only Kea Island)

The largest at any of the One&Only properties, the hotel’s spa is an architectural haven from the moment of entering. Guests walk through the three-storey waterfront spa, beneath a galvanised domed skylight, before reaching the pool. Through a partnership with Ayurvedic-led brand Subtle Energies, treatments embody ‘sophrosyne’, an ancient Greek concept of mind and body harmony using indigenous Kean botanicals.

The spa (Image credit: Courtesy of One & Only Kea Island)

oneandonlyresorts.com