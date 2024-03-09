Odles Lodge pairs chalet minimalism with dramatic mountain views in South Tyrol
Oodles Lodge, designed by Assaggio Architects, is a pared-back South Tyrol retreat pulling nature into focus
Odles Lodge is the latest offering from Forestis, the high-altitude wellness retreat near Brixen, South Tyrol. Inspired by the region’s traditional rifugios, or rustic mountain huts for skiers and hikers, this adults-only property comprises four chalet-style lodges perched on the southern slope of the Plose mountain, granting guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in the area’s rich natural bounty while retaining the comfort of a private home.
Retreat into simplicity at Odles Lodge
According to the vision of owners Stefan Hinteregger and Teresa Unterthiner, the lodges share Forestis’ ethos of simplicity, prioritising peace and wellbeing through minimalist design choices. Designer Armin Sader of Assaggio Architects foregrounds nature through pared-back interiors and an emphasis on high-quality, locally sourced materials. While the timber exterior of Odles Lodge is clad in larch trunks, the interiors see a health-promoting Swiss stone pine. ‘Both woods grow naturally in this area and blend in with the surrounding forests,’ says Sader. ‘In order to preserve the integrity of the wood, each was left untreated.’
Moss green accents in naturally woven fabrics and traditional South Tyrolean tiled stoves add warmth to an otherwise restrained colour palette of neutral tones. ‘To complete the look, all metal parts such as taps and lights were kept in white to give the ensemble a softness,’ Sader adds. And though guests go unencumbered by unnecessary stimuli, the lodges are ideal for longer stays, with fully equipped kitchens, WiFi, tucked-away TVs and freestanding stone bathtubs.
Blurring the line between indoor and outdoor, each of the south-facing lodges benefits from panoramic views of the saw-toothed Dolomites, which are framed by floor-to-ceiling windows and mirrored by geometric angles. The communal areas feature an exclusive-use garden, wine cellar, and shared spa where natural cement filler containing light green pigment was used for the sauna and outdoor swimming pool. ‘This creates a natural interplay between the stone pine wood and the healing clay – or in this case, cement – with which these areas were designed.’
By allowing each material to speak for itself, this uncluttered approach to design facilitates mental clarity and offers urbanites the chance to connect with the region’s holistic roots, which date back to the Celtic Druids. And though the remote location of Odles Lodge ranks among its main draws, it sits just under two kilometres north of the main Forestis site, where guests of the lodges can access the parent property’s spa and restaurant, with a chauffeured shuttle available to ferry them back and forth.
