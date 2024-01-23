Lodge at Marconi in Tomales Bay, California, is a modern coastal retreat

Lodge at Marconi is an upscale, Northern Californian coastal retreat managed by Oliver Hospitality. It results from the multi-million dollar, 17-month-long renovation of a former conference centre, with interior design by New York-based Home Studios, and grants visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of West Marin County.

Lodge at Marconi in Tomales Bay, designed by Home Studios

(Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Showcasing a modern aesthetic, and named after inventor Guglielmo Marconi, the lodge offers 45 accommodations. Influenced by the local Third Bay Tradition architectural style – which draws on farm buildings and California ranch houses – the property’s buildings house tranquil rooms and suites that discourage digital distractions, omitting televisions to enhance the connection to the environment.

Deluxe King room (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Guest bathroom (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Natural woods and textiles throughout the interiors render a cohesive feel. Custom furnishings, such as a ceramic sconce by Ben & Aja Blanc, feature alongside carefully chosen objects, such as a tall teapot designed by Linda Fahey, ceramic artist and founder of San Francisco’s Yonder shop, as well as wall cube art inspired by Stuart Arends and a custom wall tapestry created by Los Angeles studio Lookout & Wonderland.

Deluxe Double Queen Loft details (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Reception lounge (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Communal spaces have large windows offering forest and bay views. Outside, the rich environment has been preserved by landscape architecture studio Dune Hai, which focused on preserving existing vegetation.

Reception area (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Communal lobby (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Conference room (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Says Ethan Orley, managing partner of Oliver Hospitality, ‘Lodge at Marconi offers a storied history, [and a] stunning setting amid nature. We hope to make an impact within this region and among the local community and those who visit by honouring this exceptional land and elevating it for generations to come.’

Restaurant (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

Restaurant (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

The historic Bay Area property delivers a comfortable environment for guests seeking to unplug, unwind, recharge, and reconnect with nature at this newly renovated coastal retreat.

Exterior area (Image credit: Photography by Brian W. Ferry. Courtesy of Lodge at Marconi)

homestudios.nyc