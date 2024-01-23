Lodge at Marconi in Tomales Bay, California, is a modern coastal retreat
Lodge at Marconi features a setting immersed in Northern Californian nature, and interior design by Home Studios
Lodge at Marconi is an upscale, Northern Californian coastal retreat managed by Oliver Hospitality. It results from the multi-million dollar, 17-month-long renovation of a former conference centre, with interior design by New York-based Home Studios, and grants visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the natural beauty of West Marin County.
Lodge at Marconi in Tomales Bay, designed by Home Studios
Showcasing a modern aesthetic, and named after inventor Guglielmo Marconi, the lodge offers 45 accommodations. Influenced by the local Third Bay Tradition architectural style – which draws on farm buildings and California ranch houses – the property’s buildings house tranquil rooms and suites that discourage digital distractions, omitting televisions to enhance the connection to the environment.
Natural woods and textiles throughout the interiors render a cohesive feel. Custom furnishings, such as a ceramic sconce by Ben & Aja Blanc, feature alongside carefully chosen objects, such as a tall teapot designed by Linda Fahey, ceramic artist and founder of San Francisco’s Yonder shop, as well as wall cube art inspired by Stuart Arends and a custom wall tapestry created by Los Angeles studio Lookout & Wonderland.
Communal spaces have large windows offering forest and bay views. Outside, the rich environment has been preserved by landscape architecture studio Dune Hai, which focused on preserving existing vegetation.
Says Ethan Orley, managing partner of Oliver Hospitality, ‘Lodge at Marconi offers a storied history, [and a] stunning setting amid nature. We hope to make an impact within this region and among the local community and those who visit by honouring this exceptional land and elevating it for generations to come.’
The historic Bay Area property delivers a comfortable environment for guests seeking to unplug, unwind, recharge, and reconnect with nature at this newly renovated coastal retreat.
Sofia de la Cruz, Travel Editor at Wallpaper*, was born in Madrid, Spain. Moving to London at 14 shaped the creative professional she has become today. Before joining the team in 2023, she was an associate editor at Hypebae, where her focus was on the intersection of fashion, art, and culture. She also contributed as a writer for Futurevvorld, covering a variety of sustainability topics.
