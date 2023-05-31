Il Capri Hotel merges the traditional and the modern

Intimacy and elegance are the order of the day at Capri’s newest bolthole. Il Capri Hotel, housed in a neo-Gothic Venetian-style palazzo, stays faithful to the traditional codes of the property, first converted into a hotel in 1899.

(Image credit: Marine Billet)

Graziella Buontempo and Arnaud Lacombe of Parisian Savoir Vivre Group respected the original building in contemporary detailing: ‘[And] in many different ways, both big and small,’ they say. ‘We opted for a colour palette that stayed true to the original, deciding to repaint the withered façade in pink, a more pastel-toned one; restoring our stunning and absolutely grand staircase and its marbled stairs (even though everybody wanted us to re-do it to put in an elevator); but also smaller details like our beds' headboards which recall our Gothic arch windows and keeping the furniture and design soft and not overflowing, but not minimalistic either, so that you can fully take in the history of the place and the views it has to offer. Also, historically, the basement of the hotel was home to the first nightclub ever on the island: when we found out, it felt pretty obvious we should also bring it back to life.’

(Image credit: Marine Billet)

The nightclub in the basement joins other amenities including a large roof terrace and swimming pool and outdoor terrace overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. ‘It’s timeless Capri meets Italian vacation home,’ the duo add. ‘Most of the design inspiration and aesthetic came from childhood places, like family homes and memories, as we wanted to let people have the instant sensation of being at home, in a beautiful palazzo in which you can make endless memories and you are in a world where time does not exist.

‘Most of the time, when people think of the Mediterranean, they see blue. But Capri is so much more than infinite shades of blue. Since forever Capri has always been pink to me: the flowers, the take-your-breath-away dazzling hues of sunrise and sunset. Capri is pink in nature: she nurtures your soul, but is also never afraid to be sensual.’

ilcaprihotel.com

(Image credit: Marine Billet)

(Image credit: Marine Billet)