Il Capri Hotel merges the traditional and the modern
A neo-Gothic Venetian-style palazzo is the home of Capri’s newest hotel
Intimacy and elegance are the order of the day at Capri’s newest bolthole. Il Capri Hotel, housed in a neo-Gothic Venetian-style palazzo, stays faithful to the traditional codes of the property, first converted into a hotel in 1899.
Graziella Buontempo and Arnaud Lacombe of Parisian Savoir Vivre Group respected the original building in contemporary detailing: ‘[And] in many different ways, both big and small,’ they say. ‘We opted for a colour palette that stayed true to the original, deciding to repaint the withered façade in pink, a more pastel-toned one; restoring our stunning and absolutely grand staircase and its marbled stairs (even though everybody wanted us to re-do it to put in an elevator); but also smaller details like our beds' headboards which recall our Gothic arch windows and keeping the furniture and design soft and not overflowing, but not minimalistic either, so that you can fully take in the history of the place and the views it has to offer. Also, historically, the basement of the hotel was home to the first nightclub ever on the island: when we found out, it felt pretty obvious we should also bring it back to life.’
The nightclub in the basement joins other amenities including a large roof terrace and swimming pool and outdoor terrace overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. ‘It’s timeless Capri meets Italian vacation home,’ the duo add. ‘Most of the design inspiration and aesthetic came from childhood places, like family homes and memories, as we wanted to let people have the instant sensation of being at home, in a beautiful palazzo in which you can make endless memories and you are in a world where time does not exist.
‘Most of the time, when people think of the Mediterranean, they see blue. But Capri is so much more than infinite shades of blue. Since forever Capri has always been pink to me: the flowers, the take-your-breath-away dazzling hues of sunrise and sunset. Capri is pink in nature: she nurtures your soul, but is also never afraid to be sensual.’
Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.
-
Stream Building by Philippe Chiambaretta offers urban vision for Paris and beyond
Stream Building by Philippe Chiambaretta Architecte exemplifies its creator's vision for the future of cities – in Paris, and beyond
By Ellie Stathaki • Published
-
Hautlence and Black Badger bring a 3D glow to watch design
The Vagabonde x Black Badger watch plays on contrasts
By Hannah Silver • Published
-
Aalto2 Museum Centre opens, fulfilling Alvar Aalto’s vision in Jyväskylä
The Aalto2 Museum Centre opens, connecting the Alvar Aalto Museum and the Museum of Central Finland in Jyväskylä, the legendary Finnish architect’s home town
By Naomi Moriyama • Published
-
Venice beyond La Biennale: the ultimate 21st century international village
We tour Venice with architect, researcher and curator Federica Sofia Zambeletti, who shows us around Italy’s precious lagoon city – just in time for the launch of the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023
By Federica Sofia Zambeletti • Published
-
Laqua Vineyard resort is a tranquil Tuscan escape
Laqua Vineyard resort is a six-suite haven in the rolling hills of Tuscany, with a Michelin-starred restaurant and interiors by Italian studio Lamatilde
By Martha Elliott • Published
-
New Georgian restaurant in Milan serves up bold design and great food
Gheama is a new Georgian restaurant in Milan with interiors designed by celebrated Tbilisi-based design practice Rooms Studio
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Explore these Milan beauty spots, from spas to salons
From a gym designed by a fashion brand to a hair salon with Gio Ponti interiors, our edit of the best Milan beauty spots offers the chance to look and feel great in a space that looks even better
By Mary Cleary • Last updated
-
Cluster of charming Arno River farmhouse conversions
This clutch of traditionally renovated mills, farm houses and villas near Florence offer a spot to explore the local wine region and ancient city beyond
By Nick Vinson - Art Direction • Last updated
-
Ciao Italia! Escape to Italy through a new virtual gateway
Bringing the holiday home, Yoox gets curious with its summery Italian selections
By Elly Parsons • Last updated
-
Bulgari marks new Rome hotel opening with historically rich necklace
Bulgari has created a one-of-a-kind necklace to celebrate the 2022 opening of the hotel, set to be located in Rome's Piazza Augusto Imperatore
By Hannah Silver • Last updated
-
Villa Peduzzi — Lake Como, Italy
By Daven Wu • Last updated