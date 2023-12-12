Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a splash of ocean-inspired opulence to the desert city

Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the American hotel brand’s latest outpost – opens its doors on 13 December 2023, offering a luxurious new escape for those seeking a sunny Christmas holiday, with opulent interiors and an art collection including specially commissioned pieces.

The 67-storey resort, with 3,644 rooms and suites, was designed by architects Carlos Zapata Studio and enlists major names for its interiors. David Collins Studio worked on the overall design ethos, including some of the public areas, nodding to the original Fontainebleau Miami Beach, established 70 years ago; David Rockwell Group is behind the food and beverage offerings, as well as gaming and fitness areas; and Lissoni & Partners designed the spa.

Step inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

‘Throughout Fontainebleau Las Vegas, you’ll find monumental and colossal spaces that feature extraordinary spatial forms, materials, and finishes echoing Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s design language,’ says Simon Rawlings, chief creative officer of David Collins Studio, who balanced historic inspiration with modern touches. A striking contrast to the arid desert outside, the interior is awash with blue and silver seascape tones with splashes of coral. Accents include mercury-glass mirrors and brass detailing, along with silver veneers and marble surfaces.

The design is a spectacular backdrop for the hotel’s curated fine art collection, which brings together multiple ideas and disciplines. Oceans, an installation by Brooklyn-based art studio Breakfast, stands at the casino entrance as a single arch, attracting the attention of guests and visitors alike.

Breakfast Studio, Oceans (Image credit: Courtesy of Breakfast Studio and Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Wallpaper* spoke exclusively to Zolty, the artist behind Breakfast, to unveil the inspiration behind the piece. ‘The inspiration for Oceans struck us when we contemplated the journey of the original Fontainebleau hotel, which graces the shores of Miami but has now transported its coastal charm to the heart of Vegas with the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This transformation sparked the idea of bringing the ocean to the desert. Thus, we embarked on a conceptual journey to bring the diverse beauty of the world's oceans to this arid landscape.

‘Both the materials used in our artwork, namely marble and brass-tinted steel, and the very form they assume, draw inspiration from a blend of 1950s art deco design and timeless Italian craftsmanship. This design philosophy harkens back to the same creative ethos that birthed the original Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in the 1950s.'

Urs Fischer, Lovers #3 (Image credit: Courtesy of Urs Fischer Gallery 3©DREX Agency Mark Mediana)

Also featured is Swiss-born artist Urs Fischer's 46ft sculpture – crafted from aluminium, stainless steel, and gold leaf – titled Lovers #3, alongside two distinctive murals, The Touch and The Eye. In addition, the hotel’s collection includes Mirage by Iván Navarro, Untitled, (High Times) by Richard Prince, History of Suspended Time by Gonzalo Lebrija, and AI Collection by Tim Tadder.

Brett Mufson, president and partner of Fontainebleau Development, tells Wallpaper*, 'The mission of Fontainebleau Las Vegas' art programme is to entertain and educate. [...] It was a years-long process and an incredible experience working closely with the artists who created works exclusively for our resort. I'm excited for our guests and the world to see the results of those efforts.'

Richard Prince, Untitled,( High Times) (Image credit: Courtesy of Richard Prince ©DREX Agency Mark Mediana and Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

(Image credit: Courtesy of Fontainebleau Las Vegas)