Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a splash of ocean-inspired opulence to the desert city
Fontainebleau Las Vegas nods to the hotel brand’s Miami roots, and includes specially commissioned art amid its luxurious interiors
Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the American hotel brand’s latest outpost – opens its doors on 13 December 2023, offering a luxurious new escape for those seeking a sunny Christmas holiday, with opulent interiors and an art collection including specially commissioned pieces.
The 67-storey resort, with 3,644 rooms and suites, was designed by architects Carlos Zapata Studio and enlists major names for its interiors. David Collins Studio worked on the overall design ethos, including some of the public areas, nodding to the original Fontainebleau Miami Beach, established 70 years ago; David Rockwell Group is behind the food and beverage offerings, as well as gaming and fitness areas; and Lissoni & Partners designed the spa.
Step inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas
‘Throughout Fontainebleau Las Vegas, you’ll find monumental and colossal spaces that feature extraordinary spatial forms, materials, and finishes echoing Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s design language,’ says Simon Rawlings, chief creative officer of David Collins Studio, who balanced historic inspiration with modern touches. A striking contrast to the arid desert outside, the interior is awash with blue and silver seascape tones with splashes of coral. Accents include mercury-glass mirrors and brass detailing, along with silver veneers and marble surfaces.
The design is a spectacular backdrop for the hotel’s curated fine art collection, which brings together multiple ideas and disciplines. Oceans, an installation by Brooklyn-based art studio Breakfast, stands at the casino entrance as a single arch, attracting the attention of guests and visitors alike.
Wallpaper* spoke exclusively to Zolty, the artist behind Breakfast, to unveil the inspiration behind the piece. ‘The inspiration for Oceans struck us when we contemplated the journey of the original Fontainebleau hotel, which graces the shores of Miami but has now transported its coastal charm to the heart of Vegas with the opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. This transformation sparked the idea of bringing the ocean to the desert. Thus, we embarked on a conceptual journey to bring the diverse beauty of the world's oceans to this arid landscape.
‘Both the materials used in our artwork, namely marble and brass-tinted steel, and the very form they assume, draw inspiration from a blend of 1950s art deco design and timeless Italian craftsmanship. This design philosophy harkens back to the same creative ethos that birthed the original Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel in the 1950s.'
Also featured is Swiss-born artist Urs Fischer's 46ft sculpture – crafted from aluminium, stainless steel, and gold leaf – titled Lovers #3, alongside two distinctive murals, The Touch and The Eye. In addition, the hotel’s collection includes Mirage by Iván Navarro, Untitled, (High Times) by Richard Prince, History of Suspended Time by Gonzalo Lebrija, and AI Collection by Tim Tadder.
Brett Mufson, president and partner of Fontainebleau Development, tells Wallpaper*, 'The mission of Fontainebleau Las Vegas' art programme is to entertain and educate. [...] It was a years-long process and an incredible experience working closely with the artists who created works exclusively for our resort. I'm excited for our guests and the world to see the results of those efforts.'
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, Williams taught scuba diving for three years before heading into journalism. Previously she has been involved covering social media and editorial for BBC Wales, Ford UK, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, while also completing an MA in Magazine Journalism at Cardiff University. Her work covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
-
B&B Italia Miami studio opening sees reissue of ‘Camaleonda’ sofa by Stella McCartney
B&B Italia’s collaboration with the British fashion designer helps inaugurate its new, expansive Miami flagship
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Wallpaper* gift guide: shopping with technology editor Jonathan Bell
The best tech gifts, from gaming on the go to a Japanese record player, and the odd creative curveball
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Philippe Starck announced as Mortlach Whisky’s first creative director
The renowned French designer lends his expertise and holistic vision to Mortlach, the heritage Scotch distillery
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Yonder Escalante reinvents glamping in the Utah Desert
Yonder Escalante is the ultimate eight-hectare hospitality experience, leaving no stone (or cactus) unturned
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Raffles Boston inaugurates The Long Bar, offering design and memories to last a lifetime
Raffles Boston's Long Bar, designed by Studio Paolo Ferrari, is a must-visit for all-day dining
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Jialun Xiong’s design of Sichuan Impression is a sophisticated take on family-style dining
Jialun Xiong imbues the Alhambra, Los Angeles restaurant with clean lines and nods to traditional Chinese architecture
By Adrian Madlener Published
-
Talea Beer’s West Village taproom is a haven for women and LGBTQ+ communities
Introducing Talea Beer's first taproom in Manhattan, featuring a vibrant design by Alda Ly Architecture
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
‘Hotel Kitsch’ uncovers the whimsical world of adults-only fantasy getaways
‘Hotel Kitsch’ is an A-to-Z guide to sleazy and hopelessly romantic American vacations
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Peek inside Martin Brudnizki’s Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York
The Fifth Avenue Hotel in New York, designed by Martin Brudnizki, is revealed ahead of an October 2023 grand opening
By Daven Wu Published
-
Holiday cabins across the USA to plan your next escape
From Shelter Island to Phoenix, a slew of new hotels around the country take the form of charming holiday cabins and cottages
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
The Paramour Estate is a true Hollywood star
Paramour is a 1920s Silver Lake mansion making an elegant escape from one’s fans in Los Angeles
By Pei-Ru Keh Published