Experience geological poetry at Domes Novos Santorini hotel

Domes Novos Santorini hotel is a sculptural Greek island retreat that’s off the beaten track and in touch with its location’s heritage

domes novos santorini hotel in pinkish stone
(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)
By
published

With each sunset painting a new scene over Santorini’s skyline, the Greek island seems to welcome yet another retreat, which can make finding true privacy the ultimate luxury. The new Domes Novos Santorini hotel seeks to offer an unhurried and understated design-led vacation experience that facilitates the enjoyment of the caldera landscape, picturesque villages and cobalt-blue waters without the crowds.

Luxury Greek hospitality brand Domes opens its debut Santorini hotel

Domes Novos Santorini hotel sculptural exterior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

Found on the island’s north-western corner, in the Tholos region, Domes Novos Santorini – the first Santorini hotel from the Greek hospitality group (other properties include Domes Miramare in Corfu) – sits away from typically trodden paths. Its 50 spacious suites and two villas, each with its own private pool and terrace, promise sweeping views across local vineyards and the Aegean Sea, encouraging exploration and connection with the landscape.

Domes Novos Santorini hotel sculptural exterior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

Domes Novos Santorini hotel sculptural exterior

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

The exterior radiates an earthy atmosphere with its terracotta-hued, angular structure. Kiros Pagkalidis Architects sought to punctuate the landscape with heavier, local materials, including volcanic stone and blonde oak. The forms, the masses and the surfaces reflect and play with the light, while there’s an airiness to all indoor and outdoor spaces, comprising hints of fresh white and ashy grey.

Villa sea view with pool at Domes Novos Santorini

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

Villa sea view with pool at Domes Novos Santorini

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

Interior designer Olivia Siskou oversaw the resort’s interior spaces. ‘A subtle palette and minimal furniture playfully contrast with the building’s strong character while adding contemporary value,’ she notes. Meanwhile, the property’s landscaping, ‘utilises the island’s material elements, attributes, and existing vegetation as fundamental design principles', say the team behind it, Fytron Landscapes and George Petsagkourakis.

Domes Novos Santorini hotel bedroom

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

Domes Novos Santorini hotel bedroom

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

Domes Novos Santorini hotel bedroom

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

The on-site facilities at Domes Novos Santorini encompass well-thought-out culinary and wellness experiences. The hotel’s restaurant, Vatanee, led by head chef Dionysis Anastopoulos, brings the best of Greek cuisine – mezes, handmade alipastas (traditional appetisers), pickles, cured meats and seasonal dishes inspired by the land and the sea that are best shared. Vineyard tours and tastings, the chance to work alongside winemakers, and immersive cooking classes are also offered.

Villa sea view with pool at Domes Novos Santorini

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

Villa sea view with pool at Domes Novos Santorini

(Image credit: Courtesy of Domes Resorts)

At Soma Spa, traditional Greek spa experiences combined with contemporary methods and volcanic-infused treatments are designed to recentre and ground guests. A state-of-the-art gym, underground pool, yoga and meditation sessions around the grapevine gardens round up the holistic offering.

domesresorts.com

A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.

Topics
Santorini Greece
Sofia de la Cruz
Travel Editor

Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸