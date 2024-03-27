Corfu hotel Domes Miramare redefines beachfront bliss
Make like Jackie O at Corfu hotel Domes Miramare, a property with contemporary luxury and echoes of 1960s glamour in spades
Corfu hotel Domes Miramare, defined by its discreet contemporary luxury, glamorous 1960s past, and unbeatable waterside location, has a recent extension that makes more room for your dream stay.
A unique property in the east of the island (35 minutes from the airport), Domes Miramare owes its blissful beachfront location, amid a 400-year-old olive grove, to the Onassis family, who discovered the spot and had a hideaway built during the 1960s, enlisting Greek modernist architect Charalambos Sfaellos. The hedonistic playground welcomed Aristotle and Jackie Onassis, Maria Callas, and more among the era’s glitterati.
Now part of the Domes Resorts hospitality group, the property had a 2018 overall by interior architect Kristina Zanic, and contemporary comfort, chic and calm prevails.
The lobby’s central atrium is built around an ancient olive tree, a living centrepiece in a light-filled, marble-floored space that includes a rotating display of contemporary art by Greek and international artists, and an Assouline book corner. It’s the perfect spot for one of the Blu Bar’s Greek martinis (strong but delicious).
The Emerald suites, retreats and residences, housed in a trio of L-shaped buildings that give the effect of staggered cubic pavilions, are set amid the olive trees preserved on The Seafront Wing site and offer tranquil hideaways in the form of ground-floor and first-floor units, 90 per cent with a sea view. From the Emerald suites, for example, you can stroll directly from your terrace across lawns dotted with olive trees to the waterfront.
Those seeking more space or a private deck, pool or Jacuzzi should look to the Haute Living Selection of pavilions, villas and residences, among them the HRH villas created for a visiting royal family – with, as you’d expect, a little more bling for your buck – and available to book when they are not in residence. The higher-end accommodation comes with access to a shared, serviced living space that offers 24/7 access to drinks and snacks, a concierge, workstations, a private pool and more.
Domes Miramare’s new Panoramic Wing
A striking recent addition to the property, The Panoramic Wing, set just inland, brings further accommodation and amenities, thanks to the conversion of a 1980s former hotel building. The architectural renovation by Makridis & Associates, with interior design again by Kristina Zanic – in collaboration with Justin Condon and Maria Grammenou – adds 69 guest rooms to the main site’s 113, along with two pools, a Technogym-equipped gym, a spa, and more drinking and dining options.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
The extension’s impressive arched façade nods to the historic architecture of Corfu Old Town and Domes Miramare’s 1960s roots, while making a bold statement of modernity. The interiors continue the arched theme, and reference textures and colours of the island in a subtle, natural palette.
Accommodation again spans standard and Haute Living options, some units with seaview Jacuzzis. The new wing is linked to the main site by a tunnel beneath a road that separates them; what you lose in proximity to the water compared to The Seafront Wing, you gain in an elevated viewpoint.
A Corfu hotel focused on laidback luxury
While your every need will be catered to at Domes Miramare, there’s a refreshingly laidback approach to luxury. The friendly and approachable staff, all in dapper nautical stripes, set a relaxed mood while being unfailingly attentive.
Breakfast on the terrace of 1962 by the Sea Restaurant, with waves lapping just steps away, offers a tranquil start to the day. Later, the same spot is the place to sample Mediterranean, Greek and Corfiot cuisine, including excellent seafood and local wine. Fine dining restaurant Makris, meanwhile, features a set degustation menu, and there are also poolside bars, and a sushi bar.
The slender strip of beach is stony, but, for those without their own private pool, the hotel’s seafront pool is invitingly placed close by, and the new extension’s pools are quite spectacular.
If you’re not content to embrace the bliss and gaze at the Hellenic horizon, the hotel offers activities and excursions and will tailor a programme to your needs. There’s a focus on supporting local Corfiot producers – of olive oil, ceramics, or kumquat sweets and liqueur, made from the island’s signature fruit, for example. We visited an artisanal candle-maker, Choé, that supplies the hotel with its scented candles, and you can make your own should you wish.
Cruise to Corfu Old Town
If you venture out just once, I would skip four wheels and opt instead for a mode of transport that acknowledges the property’s past of heady glamour. A jaunt to Corfu Old Town in Domes Miramare’s 40ft Fjord speedboat, champagne glass in hand and wind in hair, had me wishing I had come equipped with Jackie O sunglasses and headscarf to properly embrace the hedonistic moment. The captain kept us at lowish speed in order to prolong the journey, but indulged us with a final show-off burst of acceleration before we arrived.
A Unesco World Heritage Site, Corfu Old Town is a delight. We happened to visit during a festival, but people-watching any day – especially Sundays, when locals promenade – is a satisfying way to idle away an hour or two. Try Café Josephine on Liston and sip a cooling frappé. After a wander of labyrinthine streets (stop to peek inside the Greek Orthodox church of Saint Spyridon, home to the casket of the island’s patron saint, and where locals pop by to light candles) and a little shopping (kumquat snacks by Lazarus), a lunch of Italian sandwiches and wine consumed while perched on stools outside Di Santos, Corfu’s Italian street food specialist, will more than hit the spot.
Domes of Corfu
Domes Miramare is for adults only. For a family-accessible stay, its sister property Domes of Corfu is located on the west of the island and includes a kids’ club, buggy-friendly ramps, and a similarly enviable (but super sandy) beachfront proximity. A swim-up suite (perhaps not for the kids), where you may plop from your private deck into a shared pool at will, is just about the most satisfying sleepover you can imagine. Follow up your dip with melt-in-the-mouth-delicious sea bass at the taverna-style beachfront restaurant Topos, where you can linger late into the evening as the west-coast waves crash on the sand, and you will surely have found inner calm and contentment in Corfu.
domesresorts.com/domesmiramare/
domesresorts.com/domesofcorfu/
On the Wallpaper* staff since 2004, Bridget Downing worked first as production editor and then chief sub editor on the print magazine. Executive editor since 2017, she turned to digital content-editing in 2021 and works with fellow editors to ensure smooth production on Wallpaper.com. With a BA in French with African and Asian Studies, she began her career in the editorial research library at Reader’s Digest’s UK edition, and has also worked at women’s titles. She is the author of the (2007) first editions of the Las Vegas and Cape Town Wallpaper* City Guides.
-
Art Basel Hong Kong 2024: what to see
Art Basel Hong Kong 2024 sees the fair back bigger and better than ever. Navigate the highlights with our guide
By Lauren Ho Published
-
This office interior by Faye Toogood is a communal space that encourages collaboration
The new Hato Studio London offices by Faye Toogood encourage IRL collaboration through a tactile environment
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Toyota bz4X SUV is the marque’s first pure electric vehicle
The Toyota bz4X is our first chance to explore how the long-standing masters of mass automobile production make an EV
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
One&Only Aesthesis blends modernist Athens refinement and Greek island vibes
One&Only Aesthesis in the seaside neighbourhood of Glyfada brings the glamour of Athenian modernism to the 21st century with a sprinkle of seductive, island vibes
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Spa experiences in superlative surroundings, to revitalise mind and body
These spa experiences offer the ultimate in wellness and relaxation in serene settings around the world
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Manna Hotel invites you to hunker down for a soothing stay in Arcadia, Greece
Manna Hotel is a former sanatorium-turned-luxurious retreat in the ancient fir forest of Mount Mainalo
By Kate Lough Published
-
Athens restaurant Gallina serves contemporary design and culinary fusion
Gallina is a new Athens restaurant by Objects of Common Interest, mixing contemporary design and fusion cuisine at the Greek capital
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Bardot is a Greek culinary gem on the tiny island of Antiparos
Bardot in Antiparos, a new restaurant by Manhattan Projects (MPNYC), blends traditional cooking and Greek island atmosphere
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino emerges from the greenery of southern Greece
Mandarin Oriental Costa Navarino opens the doors to its leafy home in the western Peloponnese, Greece
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Avant Mar is a minimalist architectural hotel experience on a Greek island
Avant Mar Hotel & Suites on the Greek Island of Paros is a minimalist architectural experience by Tense Architecture Network
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Monument Athens is a Greek architectural icon reborn
Monument Athens is a hotel housed in a historic Greek structure redesigned by local architecture studio MPlusM
By Ellie Stathaki Published