Disneyland Paris Hotel has reopened its doors – and it was worth the wait

After a two-year closure, the Disneyland Paris Hotel has reopened its doors. As the world’s first five-star hotel dedicated to Disney, expect bucketloads of luxury and magic – for children and adults alike.

A desire to extend the royal Disney experience to all guests lies at the heart of the reimagined space, with an emphasis on elegant interiors and fine dining ensuring adults feel as spoiled as the children do. A faithfully fairytale narrative is woven throughout, from paintings of much-loved characters in the bedrooms to a vast Bohemian crystal chandelier in the lobby representing Sleeping Beauty’s castle. Tracing a winding ribbon through the entrance, it nods to Walt Disney and his artists’ use of the multiplane camera, the layers it brought to the stories reflected in its undulating form.

(Image credit: Disneyland Paris Hotel)

‘We wanted to bring this beautiful, iconic building to life again,’ says Majbritt Iaconis, Disneyland Hotel general manager. For a brand rife with emotion – many of us have a Disney childhood memory, whether it’s of the films or Disneyland itself – there was a sense of responsibility in ensuring the experience lived up to expectations, if not exceeded them.

‘I have guests who have said they were here on honeymoon 30 years ago, and now they are here with their son or daughter or family. It's generation to generation. These are the memories they're creating together. One has some kind of relationship with Disneyland. And I was not expecting that at all.’

Inside Disneyland Paris Hotel

(Image credit: Disneyland Paris Hotel)

Iaconis is keen to ensure all guests can put cynicism aside and enjoy a bit of the magic, starting with the 487 rooms and suites, from the superior and deluxe up to immersive signature suites. For a more private experience, the new Castle Club is a hotel within a hotel, complete with its own suites, a lounge for breakfast with the Disney princesses and access straight into the Disneyland Paris park itself. The themed suites, including Frozen, Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast, enthral children with no compromise on luxury for the adults, from the generous pillow menu to the products in the bathroom and an irresistible room service menu.

(Image credit: Disneyland Paris Hotel)

But it is the immersion into a fantastical alternative reality that makes this experience so special, and what keeps the generations coming back. The staff – Iaconis refers to them as cast members – really do perform theatrical feats, spinning an irresistible story. Disney princesses and princes roam the corridors, delighting everyone. Upon arrival, performers in the lobby put on an interactive show, while all staff are faultlessly on form, always. ‘A cast member is what they are on stage,’ adds Iaconis. ‘When we are in front of house, it’s on stage. And back of house is backstage. They are a part of a new history, part of a new film. So they have to act, and are proud to be part of the whole story.’

(Image credit: Disneyland Paris Hotel)

New experiences in the hotel – open to all, not just guests – up the ante. It is no hyperbole to say the My Royal Dream experience brings children’s dreams to life. Ushered into a styling space, they choose their fantasy Disney princess or princess character, from the dresses to the vital accessories, and transform with a stylist on hand. After hair, make-up and pampering, they end with a portrait session, then merrily trip round the park all day in full, regal attire. Elsewhere, the Royal Kids Club comes equipped with a library and the chance for personal princess appointments.

(Image credit: Disneyland Paris Hotel)

Adults aren’t left out, with a spa by Clarins, a health club, a wellness programme and a pool offering a chance to pause. Gastronomes will enjoy the fine dining at La Table de Lumière, its mirrored interiors a nod to the Beauty and the Beast ballroom scene, alongside the wine pairings with the French cuisine.

The reimagined hotel makes an extraordinary base from which to explore the park itself, directly outside, including the new Marvel Avengers Campus and, soon, a Frozen-themed land. ‘The reopening of Disneyland Hotel marks a new milestone in the transformation of Disneyland Paris, extending our legacy as a leader in the European tourism industry with a unique blend of storytelling and service excellence, not to mention our exceptional capacity to welcome families,’ says Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris. ‘We are thrilled to unveil this one-of-a-kind five-star property celebrating beloved Disney royalty, which represents one of the most immersive hotels in Europe today.’

disneylandparis.com

Also book on Expedia