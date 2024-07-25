Retreat to Casa Montelongo, a modern Fuertaventuran guest house filled with Canarian warmth
Courtesy of Spanish architect Néstor Pérez Batista, Casa Montelongo is the perfect contemporary shelter to enjoy Fuerteventura
It is no secret Fuerteventura is quick to conquer the hearts of those who discover its untouched barren landscapes and pristine stretches of white sandy beaches for the first time. The latest to join the idyllic natural surroundings the island is famous for is Casa Montelongo, a modern guesthouse born from the restoration of a 19th-century family residence in the northern town of La Oliva. Designed by Spanish architect Néstor Pérez Batista, the property beautifully blends sleek lines with local materials, capturing the warm tones typical of the Canarian climate.
Casa Montelongo, Fuerteventura
Casa Montelongo features two self-catering units separated by a chic pool, available for rental as a whole or individually. Emphasising a space of ‘calm, peace and shelter,’ the guesthouse exemplifies minimalism through its simple aesthetics, clean lines and spacious design. It also reflects the Fuerteventura’s unique geology, with most construction utilising local materials such as stone, wood, clay, lime and glass. Mirroring the fluid Spanish lifestyle, which seamlessly transitions between indoors and outdoors, the house’s layout seeks to reflect this philosophy. Architect Néstor Pérez Batista highlights that a key goal of the project was to ‘establish a close and essential relationship between the rooms of the house and the patio.’
Each unit at Casa Montelongo includes a kitchen, a spacious living room, a tranquil bedroom and a luxurious bathroom. Rather than excess, the guesthouse exudes a meditative quality, allowing guests to feel profound gratitude for the serenity inside, complemented by the refreshing breeze and sunshine outside. Guests can enjoy à la carte and continental breakfast options featuring fresh pastries, fruits and juice, delivered at their preferred time each morning. Additionally, the team is available to arrange various activities and excursions during the stay, including a boat day around the island.
Enhancing the blend of art and architecture, an abstract sculpture by Óscar Latuag, positioned above the swimming pool, pays tribute to the region’s cochineal, orchilla and barilla stones – essential in traditional pigment production. The dynamic interplay between sunlight and the sculpture's intricate forms creates a hypnotising display of shadows on the surrounding wall, welcoming and saying goodbye to the guests who fill Casa Montelongo with life.
Casa Montelongo is located at Av. Tababaire, 27, La Oliva, casamontelongo.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
