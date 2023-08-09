Casa Baglioni is a design-led haven in Milan

Casa Baglioni Milan hotel interior
(Image credit: Casa Baglioni)
Baglioni Hotels has added to its Italian portfolio with the opening of Casa Baglioni. Situated in the heart of Milan’s design district of Brera, the hotel is inspired by its surroundings for a retro 1960s aesthetic.

Casa Baglioni bathroom

(Image credit: Casa Baglioni)

Italian architecture firm Spagnulo & Partners is at the helm of the small space, which encompasses 30 suites and bedrooms as well as a living area, wine cellar and restaurant by Michelin-starred chef Claudio Sadler. This summer, a new rooftop created with Italian furniture brand Paola Lenti has also opened its doors to the public.

hotel interior

(Image credit: Casa Baglioni)

Boasting an enviable location near the art galleries, antique markets and cocktail bars of Milan, the hotel celebrates its surroundings by offering private tours of the Brera district. Tours take in historical and cultural highlights, including visits to the Italian academies the Museo del Novecento and the Brera Academy of Fine Arts, as well as a trip to Piero Manzoni's courtyard to meet artists working in the neighbourhood. Food tours, meanwhile, visit open-air markets to sample local produce. 

The newest opening from Baglioni Hotels joins recent developments across Italy, including new private villas at Baglioni Resort Sardinia and unique experiences at Baglioni Masseria Muzza. 

baglionihotels.com

Casa Baglioni hotel interior

(Image credit: Casa Baglioni)

lobby lounge at Casa Baglioni

(Image credit: Casa Baglioni)

desk and chair at Casa Baglioni

(Image credit: Casa Baglioni)
