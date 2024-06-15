New hotel Palazzo Cordusio is a tribute to Milan’s enduring panache
Palazzo Cordusio, Gran Meliá’s Milan hotel debut, is set within a neo-classical icon moments from some of the city’s best-known landmarks
Minutes away from some of this city’s most visited landmarks – the Duomo Square, Quadrilatero della Moda and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II (to name a few) – Gran Meliá has opened its first Milan hotel, Palazzo Cordusio. A fusion of historical grandeur and contemporary design, the hotel is housed within a building conceived by Italian architect Luca Beltrami in the 18th century, named Palazzo Venezia, and later constructed by Italian insurance company Generali to serve as its Milanese headquarters. Today, it stands tall as a neo-classical gem overlooking the historical Piazza Cordusio, which gives the new hotel its name.
Gran Meliá introduces Palazzo Cordusio
The building played a pivotal role in the area’s restoration between the late 19th and early 20th centuries, and today, as a hotel, it emerges as a dynamic centre, connecting the city’s most frequented cultural landmarks.
Spanish design studio ASAH, a long-standing partner of Meliá Hotels International, orchestrated the metamorphosis of the interior into 84 luxurious guest rooms and suites. Seeking to preserve the building’s rich history, the team restored some historical features of the old headquarters, such as a grand dome on the top floor, where the hotel’s reception lies alongside a copy of the mosaic from the façade. Characteristically, all rooms boast imposing windows, with some including private balconies that provide abundant natural light.
In an ode to Assicurazioni Generali’s Venetian roots, each room and suite is dressed in opulent Rubelli textiles and noble Venetian floors. Meanwhile, furnishings from Italy’s leading design brands, including Molteni, Cassina, Fornasetti, Flos, Oluce and Foscarini, affirm the hotel’s cultural resonance.
An intimate wellness sanctuary beckons guests, boasting an indoor pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath and a relaxation lounge. Adjacent lies a cutting-edge gym equipped with Technogym equipment and a panoramic vista of Palazzo della Ragione and Piazza Mercanti. ASAH reserved the ground floor for most dining spaces, enhancing the privacy of overnight guests.
The hotel offers four exceptional home-grown dining concepts. Gioia Pasticceria, a collaborative venture with master baker Fabio Bertoni, sets the stage for delectable pastries. Giardino Cordusio, an Italian-themed cocktail bar led by consulting barman Giancarlo Mancino and nestled in the hotel’s inner courtyard, specialises in martinis and negronis; Isola Restaurant, helmed by brand chef Francesco Bagnato, draws inspiration from the sun-kissed isles of southern Italy. Lastly, Sachi, a Japanese dining gem under the guidance of chef Moon Kyung Soo, enriches the hotel’s gastronomic landscape.
Palazzo Cordusio is located at P.za Cordusio, 2, Milan, melia.com
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
-
Niemeyer’s modernism celebrated in Oscar Ibirapuera, an example of 21st-century São Paulo living
Perkins&Will completes Oscar Ibirapuera, next to Niemeyer’s modernist landmark park in São Paulo, Brazil
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
Fritz Hansen and Jaime Hayon unveil new furniture at 3 Days of Design
Fritz Hansen and Jaime Hayon debut the Fri sofa and Analog dining table in Copenhagen
By Becky Sunshine Published
-
Harlem-born artist Tschabalala Self’s colourful ode to the landscape of her childhood
Tschabalala Self’s new show at Finland's Espoo Museum of Modern Art evokes memories of her upbringing, in vibrant multi-dimensional vignettes
By Millen Brown-Ewens Published
-
Contraste restaurant in Milan is a beautiful cacophony of colour, form and texture
Michelin-starred Contraste restaurant reopens its doors following a vibrant renovation by Debonademeo
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Dive into Nicolas Party’s otherworldly art at Le Sirenuse swimming pool in Positano
Le Sirenuse unveils its latest site-specific commission, a breathtaking swimming pool completely reimaged by figurative artist Nicolas Party
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Revisiting Palazzo Margherita, Francis Ford Coppola’s Italian hideout
Palazzo Margherita is a magical retreat in Southern Italy’s lesser-known Basilicata region, designed by the Coppola family and Jacques Grange
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
Monteverdi hotel in Tuscany unveils a new contemporary art gallery by Foster + Partners
Foster+Partners’ gallery at Monteverdi hotel will be inaugurated with an exhibition curated by Sarah McCrory
By Laura May Todd Published
-
Where to eat in Milan: designers’ favourite haunts
Asked where to eat in Milan, local designers Cristina Celestino, Atelier Biagetti, Studiopepe and Palomba Serafini Associati share their favourite coffee, cocktail, lunch and dinner spots
By Sofia de la Cruz Published
-
25 Milan pizza spots recommended by the city's designers
Looking for the best pizza in Milan? We map the best spots with help from the city's local designers, curators and creative directors.
By Rosa Bertoli Published
-
Palazzo Roma embodies the heritage of Roman noblesse
Palazzo Roma, part of the Shedir Collection, boasts eclectic and eccentric interiors by Giampiero Panepinto
By Luke Abrahams Published
-
Trattoria del Ciumbia adds flavour to Milan’s Brera district
Trattoria del Ciumbia, with interiors by Dimorestudio, is hot on Italian specials – from design to pasta
By Sofia de la Cruz Published