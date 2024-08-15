Experience Cardo Roma, the contemporary Roman holiday you didn’t know you needed
Cardo Roma, the inaugural property of a new lifestyle brand by Marriott Bonvoy, caters to those seeking to merge business and pleasure
Cardo Hotels is the latest diffusion line from hospitality giant, Marriott Bonvoy, set to join its line-up of big-hitter properties such as The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis. The new lifestyle brand strives to offer a well-balanced work-and-pleasure experience, catering to a new generation of luxury travellers. Its inaugural property, Cardo Roma, stationed in the Italian capital, provides the best of Italian design, creating an inspiring working space and leisurely retreat that nods to the capital’s history.
Cardo Roma, Autograph Collection
Located just off the river Tiber, Cardo Roma lies within walking distance of large venues, such as Salone Delle Fontane, and conference buildings, including Palazzo dei Congressi. These links emulate the hotel’s ethos of ‘merging business with pleasure’, inspiring workspaces that connect guests to a city’s culture.
The inspiration behind the brand’s name derives from the north-south oriented street, known as ‘cardo’, found in Ancient Roman cities, which was the central hub of economic life. Nicolas Romero Oneto, head of Cardo Hotels, explains: ‘[This] embodies a lively and energetic vision that inspired our new, all-encompassing hospitality concept. Cardo Hotels uniquely adapted to the aesthetics and culture of their city, making them the perfect fit for Autograph Collection Hotels.’
Italian architect Lucio Passarelli originally completed the building in 1978, which has now been renovated to feature 324 guestrooms and suites, accompanied by business facilities and a wellness concept. Saar Zafrir, an Amsterdam-based designer, brought the interiors to life, drawing inspiration from the city's rich Roman history. A palette of olive green and terracotta is balanced with off-white hues. Sweeping arches and curved furniture add a playful touch, while luxury coffee table books by Taschen and fragrance by Muro equally transform the traditional conference hotel into a contemporary space.
Accompanying meeting spaces and secluded rooms, the hotel is also home to Olea Wellness and Spa, which includes a traditional sauna, hammam and four pools. After an afternoon of relaxation, guests can have a bite at Vertici, where authentic Italian cuisine, pasta-making classes and chef-hosted events await. For those feeling peckish and in no rush to leave the poolside, pool bar Spectio delivers an assortment of cocktails, snacks and smoothies accompanied by live music and DJ acts – a perfect round-up for a contemporary Roman Holiday.
Cardo Roma is located at Viale del Pattinaggio, 100, 00144 Roma, Italy, cardorome.com
Tianna Williams is the Editorial Executive at Wallpaper*. Before joining the team in 2023, she has contributed to BBC Wales, SurfGirl Magazine, and Parisian Vibe, with work spanning from social media content creation to editorial. Now, her role covers writing across varying content pillars for Wallpaper*.
