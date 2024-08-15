Experience Cardo Roma, the contemporary Roman holiday you didn’t know you needed

Cardo Hotels is the latest diffusion line from hospitality giant, Marriott Bonvoy, set to join its line-up of big-hitter properties such as The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis. The new lifestyle brand strives to offer a well-balanced work-and-pleasure experience, catering to a new generation of luxury travellers. Its inaugural property, Cardo Roma, stationed in the Italian capital, provides the best of Italian design, creating an inspiring working space and leisurely retreat that nods to the capital’s history.

Cardo Roma, Autograph Collection

Lobby area at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Located just off the river Tiber, Cardo Roma lies within walking distance of large venues, such as Salone Delle Fontane, and conference buildings, including Palazzo dei Congressi. These links emulate the hotel’s ethos of ‘merging business with pleasure’, inspiring workspaces that connect guests to a city’s culture.

Hallway at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Cardo Roma details (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

The inspiration behind the brand’s name derives from the north-south oriented street, known as ‘cardo’, found in Ancient Roman cities, which was the central hub of economic life. Nicolas Romero Oneto, head of Cardo Hotels, explains: ‘[This] embodies a lively and energetic vision that inspired our new, all-encompassing hospitality concept. Cardo Hotels uniquely adapted to the aesthetics and culture of their city, making them the perfect fit for Autograph Collection Hotels.’

Fab Suite bedroom at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Fab Suite living room at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Fab Suite living room at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Italian architect Lucio Passarelli originally completed the building in 1978, which has now been renovated to feature 324 guestrooms and suites, accompanied by business facilities and a wellness concept. Saar Zafrir, an Amsterdam-based designer, brought the interiors to life, drawing inspiration from the city's rich Roman history. A palette of olive green and terracotta is balanced with off-white hues. Sweeping arches and curved furniture add a playful touch, while luxury coffee table books by Taschen and fragrance by Muro equally transform the traditional conference hotel into a contemporary space.

Breakfast area at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Breakfast area at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Accompanying meeting spaces and secluded rooms, the hotel is also home to Olea Wellness and Spa, which includes a traditional sauna, hammam and four pools. After an afternoon of relaxation, guests can have a bite at Vertici, where authentic Italian cuisine, pasta-making classes and chef-hosted events await. For those feeling peckish and in no rush to leave the poolside, pool bar Spectio delivers an assortment of cocktails, snacks and smoothies accompanied by live music and DJ acts – a perfect round-up for a contemporary Roman Holiday.

Vertici Restaurant at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Vertici Restaurant at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

Cardo Roma is located at Viale del Pattinaggio, 100, 00144 Roma, Italy, cardorome.com

TOP Suite sauna at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)

The gym at Cardo Roma (Image credit: Courtesy of Cardo Hotels)