In the endless quest for privacy and escape from the demands of daily city life, architects must continue to think outside the box. For Mexican studio V Taller, such debates led them to design Babel, a holiday apartment retreat near the pre-Columbian Mayan walled city of Tulum, in Quintana Roo, a Mexican state on the Yucatán Peninsula. Located on a once barren plot, this restorative retreat is just minutes from the jungle and offers easy access to a network of cenotes and the chance to snorkel among vibrant coral reefs.

Babel Tulum is defined by soft curves and an organic colour palette that integrates with the landscape. The architectural inspiration draws from the rich heritage of haciendas in Yucatán, particularly in the elegant handling of arches and vaults that nod to the local vernacular, but with a minimalist twist.

Retreat to Babel Tulum's magic

(Image credit: Photography by Doublespace)

V Taller founders Miguel Valverde and Daniel Villanueva say, ‘We aimed to induce a sensation of stillness by using only one primary material, which would allow the eyes to rest. To achieve this, we chose to work with a plaster that closely resembles chukum, a traditional Mayan material, which provides a sense of softness.’

With 59 units spread across three levels, circulation is optimised to integrate natural light and surrounding views. Meanwhile, the complex’s central tower, which is surrounded by a circular swimming pool, houses the main communal amenities, as well as taking on the role of sculptural centrepiece.

(Image credit: Photography by Doublespace)

(Image credit: Photography by Doublespace)

Guadalajara-based interior design firm Carlos y Pablo used natural materials, such as locally sourced travertine marble, parota wood, and organic cotton and linen for furniture, upholstery and bedding. ‘We wanted the design details to be contemporary but still maintain a Mexican identity. Thus, we incorporated artwork by Mexico City-based photographer Manuel Zúñiga and handmade pottery by Encrudo, a local brand from Jalisco,’ say Carlos y Pablo founders Carlos Talamantes and Pablo Villalpando.

Babel Tulum is fast gaining a reputation in the area for its wide range of wellness facilities, including a meditation altar, yoga studio, spa massage cabins and herbal steam room. Guests can engage in sound baths and immersive experiences in the Zen garden, and the property also offers an ASMR room with a sleep concierge and a vegetarian restaurant serving fresh mocktails.

(Image credit: Photography by Doublespace)

(Image credit: Photography by Doublespace)

Babel Tulum is located at Av. 5 in Tulum, babeltulum.com

Wallpaper* Newsletter Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors