Babel Tulum in Mexico is a mindful getaway with hypnotising architecture
Babel Tulum is a holiday apartment complex offering wellness amid the tranquil curves of its immersive architecture
In the endless quest for privacy and escape from the demands of daily city life, architects must continue to think outside the box. For Mexican studio V Taller, such debates led them to design Babel, a holiday apartment retreat near the pre-Columbian Mayan walled city of Tulum, in Quintana Roo, a Mexican state on the Yucatán Peninsula. Located on a once barren plot, this restorative retreat is just minutes from the jungle and offers easy access to a network of cenotes and the chance to snorkel among vibrant coral reefs.
Babel Tulum is defined by soft curves and an organic colour palette that integrates with the landscape. The architectural inspiration draws from the rich heritage of haciendas in Yucatán, particularly in the elegant handling of arches and vaults that nod to the local vernacular, but with a minimalist twist.
Retreat to Babel Tulum's magic
V Taller founders Miguel Valverde and Daniel Villanueva say, ‘We aimed to induce a sensation of stillness by using only one primary material, which would allow the eyes to rest. To achieve this, we chose to work with a plaster that closely resembles chukum, a traditional Mayan material, which provides a sense of softness.’
With 59 units spread across three levels, circulation is optimised to integrate natural light and surrounding views. Meanwhile, the complex’s central tower, which is surrounded by a circular swimming pool, houses the main communal amenities, as well as taking on the role of sculptural centrepiece.
Guadalajara-based interior design firm Carlos y Pablo used natural materials, such as locally sourced travertine marble, parota wood, and organic cotton and linen for furniture, upholstery and bedding. ‘We wanted the design details to be contemporary but still maintain a Mexican identity. Thus, we incorporated artwork by Mexico City-based photographer Manuel Zúñiga and handmade pottery by Encrudo, a local brand from Jalisco,’ say Carlos y Pablo founders Carlos Talamantes and Pablo Villalpando.
Babel Tulum is fast gaining a reputation in the area for its wide range of wellness facilities, including a meditation altar, yoga studio, spa massage cabins and herbal steam room. Guests can engage in sound baths and immersive experiences in the Zen garden, and the property also offers an ASMR room with a sleep concierge and a vegetarian restaurant serving fresh mocktails.
Babel Tulum is located at Av. 5 in Tulum, babeltulum.com
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 Travel Issue of Wallpaper*, available in print, on the Wallpaper* app on Apple iOS, and to subscribers of Apple News +. Subscribe to Wallpaper* today.
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
