Highstay's stylish travel apartments in the heart of Paris make a chic alternative to hotels

Highstay Paris apartment interior
(Image credit: Fabien Breuil)
By Hannah Silver
Paris accommodation has been given an overhaul by a new collection of travel apartments, Highstay. Apartments, located in various Parisian hotspots including the Champs-Élysées, rue Saint-Honoré, rue de Rivoli and Marais, offer a concierge and hotel services as well as a host of useful extras.

apartment interior

(Image credit: Fabien Breuil)

The concept of renting high-end properties is given an overhaul by the Highstay team, who consider a traveller’s needs in the first independent collection of travel Paris in central Paris. The service offers a fuss-free flexibility, combining the positives of both hotel and apartment stays. Highstay, who currently own 32 properties across Paris, put design centre stage in collaboration with a host of architects and interior designers, with each apartment staying faithful to both Parisian architecture and the distinctive neighbourhood in which it is located. A clean aesthetic and focus on natural materials characterises the space, offset by dark accents and offbeat accessories.

apartment interior

(Image credit: Fabien Breuil)

A concierge is on hand to meet any needs, from arranging transport to the train station to booking hot air balloon rides, chefs for private dinner parties or museum tours, while a house manager and housekeeper will ensure every trip runs smoothly.

highstay.com

apartment interior

(Image credit: Fabien Breuil)

apartment interior

(Image credit: Fabien Breuil)
Hannah Silver

Hannah Silver joined Wallpaper* in 2019 to work on watches and jewellery. Now, as well as her role as watches and jewellery editor, she writes widely across all areas including on art, architecture, fashion and design. As well as offbeat design trends and in-depth profiles, Hannah is interested in the quirks of what makes for a digital success story.

