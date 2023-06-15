Highstay's stylish travel apartments in the heart of Paris make a chic alternative to hotels

Paris accommodation has been given an overhaul by a new collection of travel apartments, Highstay. Apartments, located in various Parisian hotspots including the Champs-Élysées, rue Saint-Honoré, rue de Rivoli and Marais, offer a concierge and hotel services as well as a host of useful extras.

(Image credit: Fabien Breuil)

The concept of renting high-end properties is given an overhaul by the Highstay team, who consider a traveller’s needs in the first independent collection of travel Paris in central Paris. The service offers a fuss-free flexibility, combining the positives of both hotel and apartment stays. Highstay, who currently own 32 properties across Paris, put design centre stage in collaboration with a host of architects and interior designers, with each apartment staying faithful to both Parisian architecture and the distinctive neighbourhood in which it is located. A clean aesthetic and focus on natural materials characterises the space, offset by dark accents and offbeat accessories.

(Image credit: Fabien Breuil)

A concierge is on hand to meet any needs, from arranging transport to the train station to booking hot air balloon rides, chefs for private dinner parties or museum tours, while a house manager and housekeeper will ensure every trip runs smoothly.

highstay.com

(Image credit: Fabien Breuil)