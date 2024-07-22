Embrace solitude at Folly Mojave, an off-grid desert retreat
Folly Mojave is a wilderness escape enveloped by hundreds of square miles of natural scenery and designed by LA-based architect Malek Alqadi
Few off-grid experiences feel as in touch with their surroundings as Folly Mojave does. Designed by the LA-based multidisciplinary architect Malek Alqadi, the 200-acre wilderness retreat sits at the intersection of the untamed Mojave National Preserve and Joshua Tree National Park and makes a bold architectural statement, inspired by the area’s earthy hues, rocky textures and surreal, Martian-like terrain. The property is the latest in hospitality brand Folly’s collection of secluded stays, which debuted near the town of Joshua Tree in 2018 with a contemporary cabin also designed by Alqadi.
Folly Mojave
‘Folly Mojave acts as a nature-derived, divine space, welcoming guests seeking wellness, healing and self-reflection,’ says Alqadi. The property boasts three standalone structures, labelled suites, that embody the four elements of nature and seem to appear and disappear into the landscape in the harsh daylight. The Water suite, which seamlessly integrates indoor and outdoor realms, boasts a regal bed, well-equipped kitchen, lofty ceilings, lavish walk-in shower, eco-conscious solar utilities, premium amenities and an open-air sky terrace that acts as a fully operational bedroom for those interested in observing the Milky Way at night.
The two other suites – Fire + Stone and Wind – deliver analogous experiences, framing awe-inspiring vistas through vast windows. Each independent structure flaunts a raw, monolithic allure, with blackened steel accents punctuating their concrete shells. Reclaimed wood, charred using the ancient Japanese technique of shou sugi ban, adds a complementary texture.
The choice of materials speaks to the desert’s resilience, a subtle nod to the connection between human ingenuity and the natural world. Solar panels come in the shape of a tree-like form ‘planted’ next to each suite, enhancing energy efficiency while inviting guests to experience innovative technologies firsthand. ‘Folly Mojave strives to operate as a self-sufficient microgrid, with the sun reigning as the primary energy source – truly disconnecting from external utilities,’ notes Alqadi.
There is also a fourth outdoor structure, the Mara Pavilion, inspired by the Oasis of Mara (one of five palm oases in Joshua Tree National Park and first settled by the indigenous Serrano people). Designed for various self-care and wellness activities, offerings include movie nights, yoga classes, sound baths and intimate gatherings. Within the pavilion itself is a sauna, steam room, cold plunge pool and heated pool, while therapists can provide a range of holistic spa treatments from a specially curated menu.
And for those seeking a breathtaking desert dining experience, Folly Mojave boasts a private outpost, located a short drive or hike away, which offers campfire dinners and s’mores at dusk.
follycollection.com, malekalqadi.com
Sofia de la Cruz is the Travel Editor at Wallpaper*. She was born in Madrid, Spain but moved to London when she was 14 years old. Being exposed to the city’s creative pulse at such a young age shaped her into the inquisitive professional she is today. Before joining the Wallpaper* team in 2023, she worked for Hypebae and Hypebeast UK, where she focused on the intersection of art, fashion, and culture. Additionally, she contributed to Futurevvorld by covering a variety of sustainability topics.
