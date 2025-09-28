Autumn brings with it colourful foliage sure, but it also entails back-to-school, chillier temperatures and shorter days. And while you might feel that this time of year signals the end of holiday fun, think again: autumn is one of the best times of the year to travel. Wine country comes alive as harvest begins. Dynamic cities around the globe eschew the hordes of tourists and take on a fresh, more laid-back energy. Tropical destinations like Costa Rica are lush, swimmable and offer endless summer. And if you want to turn back the clock further still, south-of-the-equator destinations are emerging from winter slumber and dashing towards spring. With so many appealing autumnal adventures, we chatted with Henley Vazquez, a seasoned travel advisor and co-founder of Fora , to help us curate the best fall travel destinations to book now.

Litchfield, Connecticut

East Coasters looking for a charming weekend away that trades the hubbub of the city for country calm should consider Litchfield. This small town, nestled in leafy Connecticut hills., is a seasonal standout for antiquing, hiking through the changing trees at White Memorial Conservation Center and farm-to-table dining. Other favorite autumnal activities include apple picking at local orchards and Scarecrows in the Meadow at the Litchfield Historical Society. After a full day of peeping leaves and searching for vintage treasures, Vasquez recommends recharging at the recently restored Belden House and Mews , the cosy, 31-key sister property of Troutbeck , just across the border in the Hudson Valley .

Montreal, Canada

Montreal is a fall postcard that comes to life with all the hallmarks of the season. By late September, Parc du Mont-Royal and the Botanical Garden explode into a fiery display of rich reds, oranges and golds. Beyond the gorgeous foliage, the crisp, cool temperatures make it enjoyable to explore the city on foot—and you won’t catch a chill while waiting in the lengthy queue for St‑Viateur Bagel. There are seasonal events, from POP Montreal to Festival du Nouveau Cinéma . Cosy French bistros and wine bars are ideal for tucking inside for a plate of pommes frites and a glass of Pinot noir, before retiring to the Four Seasons Hotel Montreal for streamlined luxury and skyline views.

Lake Como, Italy

With the summer rush over and cooler days approaching, Lake Como takes on a different kind of appeal. According to Vazquez, an autumn travel itinerary looks like saunas and scrubs rather than spritzes and gelato. With travelers choosing off-peak periods to avoid overtourism, this previously summer-only hotspot has transformed into a fairytale fall destination, focused on rest, recovery, and the serenity of nature. In between boat rides and admiring the foliage gleaming off the lake, relaxation seekers can unwind courtesy of the extensive indoor spa facilities (salt rooms, cold plunges infrared treatments) at the Mandarin Oriental Lago di Como .

Blue Ridge Mountains, North Carolina and Virginia

'The Blue Ridge Mountains are the perfect backdrop for a fall escape, complete with turning leaves, crisp air and rolling hills,' says Vazquez. If you have a long weekend—or, even better, a full week – and a car, it’s possible to hit many scenic highlights. The Blue Ridge Parkway, which runs through North Carolina and Virginia, provides jaw-dropping views and access to leafy hiking trails. Be sure to stop to stretch your legs and snap foliage photos at Shenandoah National Park. One of the best parts of a road trip (at least, if you ask us) is hotel hopping. 'The revamped Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg hosts a fall film festival and visits to local wineries,' Vazquez says. Primland, Auberge Resorts Collection in Meadows of Dan, meanwhile, offers autumnal activities and harvest hues for miles.

Mexico City

With Día de Muertos​​ celebrated on 1 and 2 November, the calendar is packed with parades, public altars and large-scale festivities. Fall also welcomes art fairs, music festivals, and food events to Mexico’s thriving cultural capital. The city’s creative well runs deep with galleries, studios, showrooms and independent designer boutiques galore. Mild temperatures make it pleasant to walk around, soak in the vibrant spirit and pulsing energy and eat your way through the sprawling metropolis. Casa Polanco pairs an impressive collection of Mexican art with immersive artist-led breakfasts and exclusive tours of invite-only creative spaces

London

Vazquez loves London in the fall. Hyde Park erupts in harvest hues, making it the perfect spot for sweater-weather strolls and picnics. It’s prime time to browse for antique treasures at Portobello Road Market or get a head start on holiday shopping at Harrods. When the forecast takes an inevitable turn toward grey and drizzly, the city weathers the storm like no other, with countless snug pubs for tossing back a pint and a plate of fish and chips. The world-class museums provide a wealth of culturally enriching indoor experiences. Plus, if you're craving a touch of luxury, there are nearly infinite hotels to choose from. 'With The Rosewood Chancery and Six Senses London joining the hotel landscape, the city continues its reign as a luxury hospitality epicenter,' adds Vazquez.

Big Sky, Montana

While ski season doesn’t officially kick off until December, Vazquez extolls the merits of a slower, quieter shoulder season getaway to Big Sky. The mountain town famed for its adrenaline-fueled winter sports has plenty of opportunities for recreation in the fall—from hiking in Gallatin National Forest to fly fishing—all with a backdrop of golden aspens and cottonwoods. Yellowstone’s west entrance is just an hour away, with bison, moose and grizzly bears often spotted at this time of year. Of course, it’s not all rugged and outdoorsy. ' One&Only’s Moonlight Basin will open its doors to guests in mid-November, joining Montage Big Sky as another five-star alpine refuge,' Vazquez says.

Osaka, Japan

'We’re seeing a lot of interest with Ichigo , Fora’s Japan tour operator, for fall,' says Vazquez. Weather-wise, it’s comfortable to explore outdoor attractions like Osaka Castle Park. For even more nature, venture to leafy Minoo Park on the outskirts of the city. If you’re game for a day trip, it’s a short metro to Kyoto to see temples wrapped in crimson and russet leaves. Of course, the primary reason to visit Japan’s Kitchen is to eat. 'The new Grand Green Osaka South Building is home to a variety of different dining venues, including Time Out Market Osaka,' Vazquez explains. The fresh crop of luxury hotels— Patina Osaka , Waldorf Astoria Osaka and the Four Seasons Hotel Osaka —means travelers finally have high-style overnight options.

Guanacaste, Costa Rica

With most experts recommending that weather-averse travelers avoid Florida and the Caribbean during hurricane season, close-range sun and sand vacations can be a bit limited for travellers. Guanacaste emerges as an ideal alternative. Yes, fall literally falls during the rainy season, but that’s no reason to skip a trip. Mornings tend to be warm and sunny with a few showers in the afternoon and evening. That gives traveslers plenty of time to explore the lush rainforest, hit the sandy beaches and spy wildlife such as tropical birds, frogs and sea turtles before taking the adventure of indoor spa indulgence at Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , the much-anticipated luxury resort.

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Trade crunchy leaves and crisp air for blooming purple jacaranda trees and pleasant, t-shirt temperatures in Buenos Aires. A long-haul journey to Argentina’s capital in the autumn actually means experiencing spring in the Southern Hemisphere city known for its vibrant, contagious energy and passion for food, wine and nightlife (it’s the birthplace of tango, after all). For design devotees, days start by admiring colourful murals and shopping local boutiques, before gallery hopping in Distrito Arcos. After the sun goes down, Malbec-fueled dinners turn into cocktails and dancing till dawn. Whether you get in late or early, check in at Jardin Escondido , Francis Ford Coppola’s lush, boutique hideaway in trendy Palermo Soho.

Willamette Valley, Oregon

