Floating infinity pool by Herzog & De Meuron at Lake Como is largest of its kind
Herzog & de Meuron creates the largest floating infinity pool in the world for Mandarin Oriental in Lake Como
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to Wallpaper. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Known for its dramatic scenery, set against the foothills of the Alps, it's easy to see why Lake Como has long been the go-to destination for the rich and famous. Standing proud amid the lush greenery of a botanical park on the lake’s south-east shores, the 19th-century Villa Roccabruna, with its bold neoclassical lines, perfectly encapsulates the romance of the destination, not least because it is the former home of one of Italy’s most beloved opera singers, Giuditta Pasta.
Floating infinity pool transforms the lakeside experience
These days, the property has been transformed into a hotel by the Mandarin Oriental group, and includes a total of 21 rooms, 52 suites, two standalone villas, two restaurants and an award-winning lower-level spa, designed by Swiss architecture practice Herzog & de Meuron.
This season, the resort stepped things up again, with the launch of its much-awaited 40m floating infinity pool – the largest in the world. Created by the same firm, the pool, from the lake, is a beauty to look at, an understated addition that complements the villa’s original architecture and the lower vaulted stone colonnade it sits against.
Finishing the pool in dark local Cardoso sandstone, the aim for Herzog & de Meuron was to blend it seamlessly into the lake’s cobalt-blue waters. As such, the long infinity edge facing the lake creates an optical illusion, while the glossy deep green of the prefabricated steel structure reflects the water’s surface.
Designed in Switzerland, constructed in Finland and assembled in Italy, the pool was an engineering feat in itself, created with a catamaran-like form to reduce wave impact, invisibly secured to the lake bed, and connected via a ramp to the newly established bar and dining area of the reactivated colonnade.
Here, NAMI Café is a relaxed spot that serves a casual poolside menu of pizzas, burgers and salads, alongside a selection of cocktails and healthy juices, all framed by the historic stone arches of the original building.
In other words, the ultimate elevation to a destination already teeming with some of the best hotels in the world.
Wallpaper* Newsletter
Receive our daily digest of inspiration, escapism and design stories from around the world direct to your inbox
-
Brian Rideout’s oil paintings of domestic interiors blur lines of time and reality
For Brian Rideout’s solo show in New York, the Toronto-based painter drew from gallerist Patrick Parrish's rich collection of design books to create new works
By Pei-Ru Keh Published
-
Spain’s Cupra is staking a claim to become the most emotional electric carmaker
We spoke to Cupra’s CEO Wayne Griffiths about the art, science and imagination required to create an auto brand from scratch
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Residenza Cappellini combines bold colour and Italian design in Manhattan
Frenchcalifornia and Giulio Cappellini present Residenza Cappellini, adding Italian interior flair to the Manhattan skyline
By Tianna Williams Published
-
Best of brutalist Italian architecture chronicled in new book
Brutalist Italian architecture enthusiasts and concrete completists will be spoilt for choice by Roberto Conte and Stefano Perego’s pictorial tour
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Studio Tropicana, Switzerland and Italy: Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023
Based in Switzerland and Italy, Studio Tropicana is part of the Wallpaper* Architects’ Directory 2023, our annual round-up of exciting emerging architecture studios
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
WeWork Meravigli blends past and present in a 21st-century office space
WeWork Meravigli launches in Milan, bringing its ornate, historical new home to the 21st century
By Ellie Stathaki Published
-
In memoriam: Paolo Portoghesi (1931 - 2023)
Postmodernist Italian architect Paolo Portoghesi has died; writer David Plaisant celebrates his life and legacy, recalling his visit to Calcata for a feature in the Wallpaper* April 2021 issue
By David Plaisant Published
-
V&A's Tropical Modernism: a vivid look at architecture culture in newly independent Ghana
Subtitled ‘Architecture and Power in West Africa’, V&A's 'Tropical Modernism' is a richly historical show at the 2023 Venice Biennale, perfectly aligned with the overarching theme of inclusion and exploration of modernism’s overlooked cultural impact
By Jonathan Bell Published
-
Venice Architecture Biennale 2023: the ultimate guide
As the Venice Architecture Biennale 2023 opens, we explore the offerings at the world’s famous celebration of building design
By Ellie Stathaki Last updated
-
Villaggio Eni: a modernist gem in the Italian Dolomites
Designed by Eduardo Gellner in the 1950s, the Villaggio Eni holiday resort, in the Italian Dolomites, is being repurposed as a modernist refuge for artists and creatives
By Emma O'Kelly Published
-
Adler Spa Resort Sicily blends sustainability and relaxation
Adler Spa Resort Sicily by architect Hugo Demetz opens in southern Italy, championing sustainability and relaxation
By Ifeoluwa Adedeji Published